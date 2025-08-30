What RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Has Said So Far On October Centenary

The most significant remark to emerge in recent days from the RSS camp has to do with the so-called temple movements it has backed in Kashi and Mathura. He indicated that the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Eidgah at Mathura must be 'given' to Hindus. The remark is significant in light of the tumultuous and violent agitations and violence that occurred in the wake of its so-called movement for the Babri masjid, near Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, to be recognised as a temple. That version of events was given the stamp of approval by the Supreme Court a few years ago, leading to the construction of a temple at the site where the Babri mosque once stood.