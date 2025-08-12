India Establishing Its Rightful Place Globally: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat says India has always worked for the welfare of humanity and is now asserting its rightful global role.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said India, which has historically worked for the welfare of all, is now establishing its rightful place on the world stage.
Speaking in Sikar, Rajasthan, at the first death anniversary of Swami Raghavacharya Vedanti Maharaj, former Peethadheeshwar of Revasa Peeth, Bhagwat noted that post-Independence, many doubted India’s ability to sustain democracy.
“Not only did democracy survive, but people defended it during times of crisis. Today, India is ahead of many nations in democratic practices,” he said at the programme held at Shri Jankinath Bada Mandir in Revasa Dham, as reported by PTI.
Reflecting on India’s civilizational journey, Bhagwat said the nation had endured prosperity and poverty, freedom and subjugation, but its mission had continued through all phases. “Whenever the world has needed it most, India has risen,” he said.
He emphasised that truth is one, though it manifests in many forms, and that falsehood is transient. “We have the key to unite with the universe. This key, given by our sages, is for the welfare of all humanity,” he said, adding that for this to be realised, an entire nation must adopt truth as its life’s mission.
Remembering Swami Raghavacharya, Bhagwat said his association with him began after he became RSS chief. He recalled the Swami’s affection, inclusiveness and dedication to society, and recounted visiting Revasa Dham and meeting Gurukul students during Swami’s lifetime.
On the occasion, Bhagwat unveiled a statue of Swami Raghavacharya and inaugurated the newly constructed Gurukul Bhavan,as reported by PTI.