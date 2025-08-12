India Establishing Its Rightful Place Globally: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

At Swami Raghavacharya’s first death anniversary in Sikar, Bhagwat hails India’s democratic resilience and civilizational mission.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohan Bhagwat says India has always worked for the welfare of humanity and is now asserting its rightful global role.

  • Praises India’s democratic survival and growth despite early doubts post-Independence.

  • Unveils statue of Swami Raghavacharya and inaugurates new Gurukul Bhavan at Revasa Dham.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said India, which has historically worked for the welfare of all, is now establishing its rightful place on the world stage.

Speaking in Sikar, Rajasthan, at the first death anniversary of Swami Raghavacharya Vedanti Maharaj, former Peethadheeshwar of Revasa Peeth, Bhagwat noted that post-Independence, many doubted India’s ability to sustain democracy.

“Not only did democracy survive, but people defended it during times of crisis. Today, India is ahead of many nations in democratic practices,” he said at the programme held at Shri Jankinath Bada Mandir in Revasa Dham, as reported by PTI.

Hindu Unity Can Make Bharat Powerful And Righteous, Says RSS Chief Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Urges Unity Among Hindus, Advocates Society Free from Caste Inequality

BY Outlook News Desk

Reflecting on India’s civilizational journey, Bhagwat said the nation had endured prosperity and poverty, freedom and subjugation, but its mission had continued through all phases. “Whenever the world has needed it most, India has risen,” he said.

He emphasised that truth is one, though it manifests in many forms, and that falsehood is transient. “We have the key to unite with the universe. This key, given by our sages, is for the welfare of all humanity,” he said, adding that for this to be realised, an entire nation must adopt truth as its life’s mission.

Remembering Swami Raghavacharya, Bhagwat said his association with him began after he became RSS chief. He recalled the Swami’s affection, inclusiveness and dedication to society, and recounted visiting Revasa Dham and meeting Gurukul students during Swami’s lifetime.

On the occasion, Bhagwat unveiled a statue of Swami Raghavacharya and inaugurated the newly constructed Gurukul Bhavan,as reported by PTI.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat
Good Healthcare, Education Now Out Of Reach For Common People: Mohan Bhagwat

BY Outlook News Desk

