RSS Centenary Event Attended By US First Secretary, China Minister-Counsellor Among 50 Diplomats

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh arranged a '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons' event, which began at the Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday.

RSS Vijayadashami programme in Nagpur
RSS' Vijayadashami programme in Nagpur (representational image) | Photo: PTI
More than 50 diplomats from nearly two dozen embassies and high commissions attended the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here on Wednesday.

Among the dignitaries attending the second day of the event were US First Secretary Garry Applegarth, US Minister-Counsellor Political Affairs Aaron Cope, China Minister-Counsellor Zhou Guohui, Russia's First Secretary Mikhail Zaytsev, Sri Lanka High Commissioner Pradeep Mohsini and Malaysia High Commissioner Dato Muzafar, among others.

Uzbekistan Counsellor Ulugbek Rizaev, Kazakhstan Counsellor Dimasg Syzdykov and Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azarm also attended the event.

The three-day programme, themed '100 Years Journey of RSS: New Horizons', began at the Vigyan Bhawan here on Tuesday.

On the first day of the lecture series, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shared his vision for the future of India and the role of 'swayamsevaks' (RSS volunteers) in shaping it. He will respond to questions from the participants on the third day of the event.

The speech was translated live in English, French and Spanish for the foreign delegates.

In a massive public outreach, the RSS has planned to organise several events, including more than one lakh 'Hindu sammelans', across the country to mark its centenary year, starting with Bhagwat's address at the organisation's headquarters in Nagpur on Vijaya Dashami, which falls on October 2 this year.

It also has plans to conduct a nationwide door-to-door public contact programme during its centenary year.

