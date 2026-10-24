Zendaya Mounting Major Best Actress Oscar Campaign for Dune 3

Zendaya's Oscar Odds

The third and final Dune movie draws from Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah. None of the actors in either of the past two Dune movies have landed either an Oscar or a Golden Globe nomination for those films. Both movies did garner deserving nominations in technical categories. Zendaya is also expected to be campaigning this year for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, although even just within that movie, where she’s vying against Anne Hathaway and a scene-stealing Samantha Morton, the odds are heavily stacked against her. Julianne Moore's widely acclaimed performance in The Debut is already hailed to be an award season frontrunner in the Best Actress race.