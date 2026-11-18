“I need someone who has that kind of unapologetic panache,” he continued. “Someone that, when he comes into the room, everything starts to gravitate around him, that kind of strong charisma, and someone that has a lot of sensuality as well. That people are attracted to. Someone who expresses pleasure, someone who has wit, someone who has dark humor, someone that has pleasure in being in deep shit, someone who is not afraid to put his hand in the mud. I need someone that is strong, muscular. Someone that is a force. And someone, of course, who has a deep intelligence in the eyes. Someone that is always ahead of us.”