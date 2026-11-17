Summary of this article

Robert Pattinson is cast as the new James Bond.

Pattinson has been announced as 007 after a much-publicised casting search, a move welcomed by the British royal family.

Denis Villeneuve is directing the Bond franchise reboot.

Shortly after being announced as the new 007, Robert Pattinson earned a formal nod from Buckingham Palace, with the British royal family extending its congratulations to the 40-year-old star via its official X account. Published roughly an hour and a half after the casting news broke, the post tapped into the viral buzz surrounding Pattinson's appointment while winking to the iconic spy's allegiance to His Majesty’s Secret Service.