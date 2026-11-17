Robert Pattinson is cast as the new James Bond.
Pattinson has been announced as 007 after a much-publicised casting search, a move welcomed by the British royal family.
Denis Villeneuve is directing the Bond franchise reboot.
Shortly after being announced as the new 007, Robert Pattinson earned a formal nod from Buckingham Palace, with the British royal family extending its congratulations to the 40-year-old star via its official X account. Published roughly an hour and a half after the casting news broke, the post tapped into the viral buzz surrounding Pattinson's appointment while winking to the iconic spy's allegiance to His Majesty’s Secret Service.
In the wake of Monday, Nov. 16’s major casting reveal, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s official social media account chimed in with a royal endorsement for the franchise's newest star.
Sharing a repost of the official announcement featuring the 40-year-old actor in character as the legendary British operative, the Palace captioned the update: “Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr. Bond.”
The tribute alludes to a decades-long bond between the British monarchy and the cinematic institution. Throughout the 007 series’ six-decade run, members of the royal family have routinely championed one of the U.K.’s premier cultural exports, making high-profile appearances at world premieres and touring film sets during production. Notably, Pattinson will be the first Bond to serve under His Majesty's Secret Service.
Royal Family's James Bond Encounters
Queen Elizabeth famously marked an early royal milestone with the franchise at the 1967 London premiere of You Only Live Twice, where she crossed paths with original 007 Sean Connery.
Over the course of her historic 70-year reign prior to her passing in 2022, the late monarch consistently welcomed subsequent incarnations of the spy, taking in successors like Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. That enduring connection peaked in unforgettable fashion at the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony, when Queen Elizabeth staged a surprise cameo alongside Craig in a widely celebrated Danny Boyle-directed segment.
Brad Pitt Approves Pattinson Casting
Although Brad Pitt has never acted opposite Pattinson, he enthusiastically endorsed the new 007 choice. Speaking to Extra on the Los Angeles red carpet for his upcoming David Fincher-directed action comedy, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, Pitt lauded the casting: “I love this idea. I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices. I think he’s the real deal.”
Pattinson is set to lead the 26th official chapter of the 007 saga, stepping into the role vacated by Craig following his five-movie arc that wrapped with 2021’s No Time to Die, a run highlighted by 2012’s Skyfall, which grossed $1.1 billion globally.
This new era also marks the franchise's inaugural outing since Amazon MGM Studios secured full creative oversight and the property's rights from longtime stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in a 2025 deal valued at over $1 billion. Steering the reboot are producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal, with Dune director Denis Villeneuve behind the camera and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight penning the screenplay.