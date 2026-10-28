Dune 3 Final Trailer Shows Betrayal, Assassination Attempt And Timothée Chalamet’s Showdown With Robert Pattinson

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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The final trailer of Dune 3 centres on Emperor Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, facing Scytale, played by Robert Pattinson, and Chani, played by Zendaya

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Dune 3 final trailer Photo: Warner Bros.
Summary of this article

  • Warner Bros. unveiled the final trailer for Dune: Part Three on Tuesday ahead of its worldwide release.

  • Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya lead the epic drama.

  • Dune: Part Three closes Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy.

Warner Bros. unveiled the final trailer for Dune: Part Three. The film is set for worldwide release in December, and the footage sets up a direct clash between Emperor Paul Atreides, Scytale and Chani.

Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul, Robert Pattinson plays Scytale and Zendaya plays Chani. Dune: Part Three closes Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels.

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What's in Dune 3 final trailer?

The trailer teases betrayal, an attempt on Paul’s life and his mounting doubt that he has lost control.

The 2-minute and 41-second trailer opens with Paul asking Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan Corrino and forcing the conspiracy into the open. Irulan warns him, “There’ll be an assassination attempt,” before adding, “And Chani is involved.”

Scytale then lays out the threat more clearly. “We found a way to neutralise the emperor and his madness,” he says, before asking Chani if she is ready to betray her husband. She answers with a firm pledge: “Fremen keep their word.”

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The footage also shows Paul's self-doubt, the choices he made and wondering if he has stayed on course as those around him seem to turn against him.

Hayt also appears in the trailer. He is a genetically engineered ghola, or clone, of Duncan Idaho, Paul’s former mentor and protector. In one scene, Paul tells Hayt he feels responsible and says he has become the evil Chani swore to oppose.

“I’m the enemy,” Paul says before asking Hayt to protect his family. Later, the trailer shows Paul charging at Scytale as the villain demands that he surrender his power.

Towards the end of the trailer, Chani says she is doing it for their children and Paul replies that he is doing it for her. We also see Chani embracing Paul in the desert.

Dune 3 cast

Anya Taylor-Joy as Paul’s sister Alia Atreides, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, the leader of the Fremen, and Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, one of Paul’s mentors, round out Dune 3's cast.

Academy Award-winning musician Hans Zimmer has scored the film's music.

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Dune 3 release date

Dune: Part Three is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on December 18, locking horns with Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday.

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