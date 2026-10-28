Shreyas Iyer Reveals Why Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Batting Defied Belief

Shreyas Iyer was stunned as Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 100 runs in just 4.5 overs
Iyer called the duo's explosive strokeplay mind-boggling after India's third T20I win over New Zealand
Abhishek scored 113 off 38 balls, while Sooryavanshi contributed 45 off 19 deliveries in India's six-wicket victory
Even Shreyas Iyer, India's captain, was left searching for answers after Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed a breathtaking batting assault against New Zealand in the third T20I in Wellington. The opening pair's extraordinary powerplay performance turned a challenging chase into a one-sided affair, leaving the opposition and their own teammates astonished.
India chased down New Zealand's 199-run target in just 13.2 overs, winning by six wickets and securing an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Reflecting on the incredible batting display, Iyer admitted that the duo's achievement was unlike anything he had witnessed in international cricket.
“Honestly speaking, getting 100 in five overs, I’ve never seen that before, especially at the international level. And definitely tops it,” Iyer said after the match.
Shreyas Iyer Amazed by Openers' Fearless Batting
India's decision to promote 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi alongside Abhishek proved to be a masterstroke. The left-handed duo immediately attacked the New Zealand bowlers, collecting 26 runs in the opening over before racing to 100 in just 4.5 overs.
The pair stitched together a remarkable 133-run opening partnership off just 43 deliveries, with Sooryavanshi contributing 45 off 19 balls and Abhishek smashing 113 off 38 deliveries.
Iyer was particularly surprised by their strokeplay, considering the conditions he encountered after coming out to bat.
“Absolutely stunning. It was pleasing to the eyes the way they played strokes. Also, when Sanju (Samson) and I, we went to bat, the ball was seaming, and I was like, how did they manage this? It was simply mind-boggling,” he said.
Abhishek Sharma and Sooryavanshi Rewrite Records
Abhishek's sensational knock featured nine fours and 11 sixes, while the opening partnership helped India register 118 without loss in the powerplay, the highest powerplay total in men's T20I history.
The victory also handed India the series with two matches remaining, underlining the destructive potential of their batting lineup ahead of the remaining fixtures.
With their fearless approach delivering spectacular results, the opening combination has given India another exciting option at the top of the order.