In Photos: Dubai AI Festival 2026

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The Dubai AI Festival 2026 brings together technology companies, investors and policymakers at the Dubai World Trade Centre on October 26–27. The event showcases artificial intelligence innovations, humanoid robots and emerging applications, with 23 Indian companies presenting homegrown AI technologies at the Bharat Pavilion

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Emirates Dubai AI Festival
Robotic hands are displayed at the Dubai AI Festival in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
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Dubai AI Festival 2026
Visitors pose beside a humanoid robot on display at the AIA Orbis stand at the Dubai AI Festival in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
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Dubai AI Festival
A robotic arm is displayed in a glass case at the Dubai AI Festival in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
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AI Festival Dubai
A man poses for a selfie beside a humanoid robot wearing a pink headscarf and reflective sunglasses at the Dubai AI Festival in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
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Artificial Intelligence Festival Dubai
A woman shakes hands with a humanoid robot at the Dubai AI Festival in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
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AI Expo Dubai
A woman dances beside humanoid robots at the Legend Robotics stand at the Dubai AI Festival in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
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Dubai AI Festival 2026
Humanoid robots are displayed at the Legend Robotics stand at the Dubai AI Festival in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
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Emirates Dubai AI Festival
Visitors walk past exhibition stands at the Dubai AI Festival in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
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Emirates Dubai AI Festival
Visitors photograph a humanoid robot on display at the AIA Orbis stand at the Dubai AI Festival in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
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Emirates Dubai AI Festival
Visitors photograph a humanoid robot at the Dubai AI Festival in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
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Emirates Dubai AI Festival
A woman poses beside a humanoid robot at the Dubai AI Festival in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

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