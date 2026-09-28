Robert Pattinson Insists That His Batman Wouldn't Blend Within James Gunn's DCU

Robert Pattinson is talking about his riff on Bruce Wayne/Batman.
Pattinson was recently seen in Primetime.
The Odyssey actor insisted that his Batman will not easily fit within James Gunn's DCU.
Robert Pattinson believes it's difficult for his version of Bruce Wayne/Batman to gel with other DC superheroes in James Gunn's cinematic canvas.
Robert Pattinson Talks About Batman
“I think it would be kind of tough to have this version of Bruce outside of that world. It’s one of the only characters, I guess because of the length of the shoots but also it’s such a specific kind of [style], the tone of it gets inside you,” Pattinson said. “I remember that happened to me the last time I did it, it took a while. You’re just in the dark, the whole time. Both mood-wise and light-wise, I can’t see anything for like months. It does affect you; like you feel strange afterwards.”
“I mean just for eight months in the dark and you literally have no conception of being connected to anything in the world.” He added that it was "difficult to even maintain your sanity".
Matt Reeves’ The Batman, released in 2022, is a darker take on the iconic character, dressed as a psychological crime noir rather than a regular superhero action pic. The film traces Pattinson’s Batman investigating Gotham’s hidden corruption after a sadistic serial killer starts murdering key political figures.
The Batman Part II is in the production stage and is set to release on February 18, 2028.
The Odyssey actor told Collider that the sequel is “a real left turn from the first” movie, clai that “it’s so ambitious.”
“The first one was a different take on a Batman movie, and this one is another… It’s a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps elements of the kind of feel of it,” he explained. “But it just feels really ambitious, and I’m excited to see how it turns out.”
Pattinson's most recent release was Lance Oppenheim's Primetime, currently in theatres.