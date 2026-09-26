Chris Hansen Blasts Robert Pattinson's Primetime As 'Fictional' And 'Over The Top'

“In a way, it’s a hit piece on me and the series, which is weird because all we do is expose bad human beings who try to hurt children,” said Hansen. “So in that respect, it’s sort of an insult to the thousands of men and women who go out every day to do the same thing that I try to do in Takedown and did in To Catch a Predator. But I think it’s so far over the top that it’s hard to come to grips with what they’re trying to do here.”