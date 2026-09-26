Chris Hansen Blasts Robert Pattinson's Primetime As 'Fictional' And 'Over The Top'

Robert Pattinson's latest movie Primetime is now out in cinemas.
Directed by Lance Oppenheim, the A24 movie draws from the controversial show, To Catch A Predator.
The show's host Chris Hansen has questioned the movie repeatedly.
Chris Hansen continues with his tirades at Robert Pattinson-starrer Primetime. The Lance Oppenheim directorial is inspired by Hansen's controversial show, To Catch A Predator.
Talking to Fox News’ Jesse Watters on his podcast, Hansen went long on his rebuttal of the film, condemning it as “so detached from reality".
“In a way, it’s a hit piece on me and the series, which is weird because all we do is expose bad human beings who try to hurt children,” said Hansen. “So in that respect, it’s sort of an insult to the thousands of men and women who go out every day to do the same thing that I try to do in Takedown and did in To Catch a Predator. But I think it’s so far over the top that it’s hard to come to grips with what they’re trying to do here.”
Chris Hansen Hits Out At Primetime
Hansen insisted the director “had a dark image of what he wanted to do.”
“He wanted to create a horror-like film with interesting photography, and didn’t want to hear anything else. Didn’t want to have his mind polluted by anything positive that this actually achieved over the last 22 years,” continued Hansen, who dismissed the film as grossly inacurrate. “They made it look like this was a show that was kind of hovering in obscurity, and it was about getting on a primetime,” stated Hansen. “The show was always on primetime.”
“Tough grade,” Watters said. “He’s got some work to do.”
In August, Hansen alleged that A24 blocked him from seeing the film early unless he would “sign away my rights to my name, image and brand, essentially,” as he told Jesse Watters, in an NDA sent prior to the screening. Hansen has now spilled information on a documentary he is in, called I’m Chris Hansen, which is seeking buyers. Hansen’s Dateline NBC segment, To Catch a Predator, ran from 2004 to 2007.