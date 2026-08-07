Primetime Trailer: Robert Pattinson Channels To Catch A Predator Host Chris Hansen In A24 Thriller

To Catch a Predator was also recently the subject of the documentary Predators, which interrogated how the show skyrocketed to a ratings juggernaut in the mid-2000s, but at a deep price. One suspected predator killed himself after law enforcement and the production team approached his home, effectively ending the show. The show only ran for 20 episodes before its cancellation in 2008, following the suicide of one target and widespread criticism of its use of entrapment to catch would-be predators.