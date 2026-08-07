Primetime Trailer: Robert Pattinson Channels To Catch A Predator Host Chris Hansen In A24 Thriller

A24's Primetime launced its first trailer.
Robert Pattinson plays TV journalist, Chris Hansen, who was notorious for hosting To Catch A Predator.
Primetime will compete for the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival 2026.
A24's Primetime led by Robert Pattinson has dropped a first trailer. The Odyssey actor is set to play real-life television journalist Chris Hansen, during his time overseeing the controversial NBC reality program To Catch a Predator from the late 2000s. Pattinson is on a generational run this year, captivating audiences with The Drama, The Odyssey and also a much-anticipated entry in Dune 3. Primetime probes the ethics of turning crime into entertainment. A24 has shared a new poster as well.
Primetime Trailer Drop
Well-regarded documentarian Lance Oppenheim makes his fiction feature debut with Primetime. The film will explore Hansen's psychological headspace, his motivations for making the show, the tangle of morally grey areas he had to navigate in the pursuit of entertainment. A24 offers this super brief description: “In 2006, To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen sets out to make television history.” The trailer hints at a skewed, disturbing lens, scanning a celebrity-obsessed media and its pitfalls. We also get a glimpse of the breakneck pace of the show's production.
Ajon Singh wrote the screenplay, based on an article by Luke Dittrich. Producers include Robert Pattinson, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, William Iannaccone, Brighton McCloskey, Lars Knudsen, and Ari Aster. The film, which also stars Merritt Wever, Phoebe Bridgers, Matthew Maher, and Anna Faris.
To Catch A Predator Controversy
To Catch a Predator was also recently the subject of the documentary Predators, which interrogated how the show skyrocketed to a ratings juggernaut in the mid-2000s, but at a deep price. One suspected predator killed himself after law enforcement and the production team approached his home, effectively ending the show. The show only ran for 20 episodes before its cancellation in 2008, following the suicide of one target and widespread criticism of its use of entrapment to catch would-be predators.
Primetime will open wide on September 25, 2026.