The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth Trailer: Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth Becomes A Studio Fixer

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth has unveiled a trailer.
David Fincher reunites with his Fight Club star, Brad Pitt.
The film is written by Quentin Tarantino as a sequel to his own 2019 film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
David Fincher's upcoming Netflix film starring Brad Pitt, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, has dropped a trailer. The standalone sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood trails the beloved stuntman Cliff Booth (Pitt) after his separation from actor Rick Dalton. Pitt and Timothy Olyphant reprising their roles as Cliff Booth and Western actor James Stacy, respectively.
Set eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the story follows Booth after he has moved on from stunt work to become a "studio fixer." Helmed by Fincher from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, the film will premiere in Imax on November 25 for a two-week engagement, followed by its release on Netflix on December 23.
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth Origins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiered in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival and was written and directed by Tarantino. The film featured a cast that included Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Mike Moh, Margaret Qualley, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern and Luke Perry. Tarantino’s film went on to bag two Academy Awards: one for Pitt in Supporting Actor and another for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh for Production Design.
Anticipation for Cliff Booth has been revving up since it was announced in 2024 that Pitt and Fincher were pairing up on the project that Tarantino originally wanted to direct. Once Tarantino gave the go-ahead for Fincher to come aboard, Netflix was the inevitable streamer given the director’s exclusive deal there. This time, the events are set in 1977.
In an August 2025 interview on The Church of Tarantino podcast, Tarantino elaborated why he would not return to direct the film. “I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked,” he said, adding “It just kind of unenthused me. This last movie, I’ve got to not know what I’m doing again. I’ve got to be in uncharted territory.”
Ceán Chaffin and Pitt produce. Erik Messerschmidt serves as the film’s director of photography. The film was shot on location in Los Angeles. Reshoots also happened. The film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Peter Weller.