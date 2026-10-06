The Batman Part II production pauses as Matt Reeves handles family matters.
Robert Pattinson returns alongside Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.
Batman sequel has already faced multiple delays since its 2026 schedule.
Production on The Batman Part II has been temporarily halted as director Matt Reeves takes time away to focus on a family matter. The Robert Pattinson-led sequel has already endured several delays, making the latest pause another setback for the highly anticipated DC film.
The Batman Part II shoot paused in London
Warner Bros and DC Studios confirmed the production break in a statement on Monday. It was said that filming had been paused while Reeves dealt with the family matter, with the director receiving the studios' full support.
The sequel has added several major names to its cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham and Sebastian Koch.
Robert Pattinson's Batman sequel has faced delays
The latest production halt comes after repeated changes to the film's schedule. The Batman Part II was initially set for October 2026 before being pushed to October 2027. In July, the release was delayed again, with the film moved to February 2028.
DC Studios co-chairman James Gunn previously addressed the delay, arguing that long gaps between major sequels are not unusual. He also explained that the main issue had been the screenplay.
Gunn said the delay was because “there isn't a full script” and added that Reeves was committed to making the best film possible. He noted that once the script was completed, major productions could still require around two years for pre-production, filming and post-production. Reeves' first The Batman introduced Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in 2022.
Matt Reeves' career beyond The Batman
Matt Reeves has worked across television and film for more than two decades. He began his directing career with the television drama Felicity in 1998, which he co-created with J.J. Abrams. He later moved into feature filmmaking, directing the found-footage thriller Cloverfield in 2008.
Reeves went on to take charge of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes, establishing his reputation for handling large-scale franchises while keeping their stories character-driven. His work on the Planet of the Apes films eventually led him to Gotham, where he took over directing duties for The Batman.
Away from filmmaking, Reeves has been married to an animator and artist Melinda Wang since 1999. The couple have one son. His latest family-related break from The Batman Part II production has now temporarily taken him away from the film.