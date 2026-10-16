Steven Soderbergh Takes Over The Batman Part II Production Amid Matt Reeves' Hiatus

The Batman Part II is slated to release on February 18, 2028. The highly anticipated sequel has already been hit by several delays since it was announced at CinemaCon 2022. The original release date was set for Oct. 2, 2026, before Warner Bros. pushed it to Oct. 1, 2027. In June, the film was pushed again to February 2028. Reeves’ first Batman was released in March 2022 to critical and commercial acclaim. Robert Pattinson returns as the Caped Crusader in the sequel. Other cast members include Scarlett Johansson, Colin Farrell, Sebastian Stan, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright.