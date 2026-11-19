Christopher Nolan joked that Robert Pattinson would be the “most cowardly” James Bond.
Pattinson plays Antinous opposite Matt Damon in The Odyssey.
Production on the actor’s first James Bond film is expected in 2027.
Christopher Nolan has joked that Robert Pattinson’s James Bond casting could be a very different proposition from the actor’s role in The Odyssey. Pattinson, 40, was announced as the seventh actor to play the iconic British spy on Monday, November 16, taking over from Daniel Craig, who last appeared as 007 in 2021’s No Time to Die.
Nolan made the remark during a Q&A with Steven Spielberg at a Directors Guild of America screening in West Hollywood on Tuesday, November 17. The conversation turned to The Odyssey’s climactic fight sequence, in which Pattinson plays Antinous, a nobleman who attempts to take the throne from Odysseus, portrayed by Matt Damon.
Christopher Nolan’s James Bond Joke
Spielberg praised stunt coordinator George Cottle for the choreography, describing his work as “phenomenal” and the sequence as “something to behold”. Nolan then joked that Antinous would make “the most cowardly James Bond you’ve ever seen.”
Spielberg responded with another quip, saying, “I wonder if your film influenced his casting.”
Nolan explained that Cottle worked closely with the actors to build the action scenes. Damon and Tom Holland, who plays Odysseus’ son Telemachus, were described by the director as “incredible athletes”. Referring to their best-known action roles, Nolan said, “I mean, it’s Jason Bourne and Spider-Man.”
Robert Pattinson, meanwhile, was apparently happy to watch from the sidelines. “We just sat loose Rob in the corner just watching it all happen and refusing to get involved with it in that great way,” Nolan said, laughing.
Robert Pattinson on Playing Antinous in The Odyssey
Pattinson has offered a rather different reading of Antinous. Speaking to PEOPLE at the film’s London premiere in July, he described the character’s relationship with Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, as a “love story”.
“I don’t think he’s really the bad guy,” he said. “I think he’s just like … It’s a love story!”
The actor has also said he enjoys taking on villainous roles. “I like lowering people’s expectations; that’s always my favorite, that’s always my place to be,” he joked. “Undersell and overdeliver, that’s my motto.”
Pattinson will reunite with Dune: Part Three director Denis Villeneuve for the next James Bond film, with production expected to begin in 2027. He called the casting “the honor of a lifetime” in a press release, adding, “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement.”