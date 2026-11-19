The policy has been used in other cases too. Last year, Maoist leader and CPI (Maoist) chief Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Basavaraju, was cremated in Bastar and was not allowed to be taken to his hometown in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, Afzal Guru, convicted in the 2001 Parliament attack case, was buried inside Delhi’s Tihar jail after his execution, and the jail also contains the grave of separatist Maqbool Bhat, who was executed there in 1984.