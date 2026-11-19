Lateef Bhat was buried by relatives around 10 pm on Wednesday in Bangus valley, Kupwara, under security cover
The burial took place nearly 160 km from the family home in Khrewan village, with security personnel present throughout
The Centre’s policy of not returning bodies of slain terrorists was followed to prevent public funerals and glorification
Slain Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat was buried by relatives under security cover nearly 160km away from his house of at about 10pm on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reported. The burial followed the Centre’s policy of not returning the bodies of slain terrorists to their families, a move meant to prevent public funerals and the glorification of militants.
The family was taken to a village in the Bangus valley of Kupwara district for the burial. Bhat’s family lives in Khrewan village in Kupwara. The policy is meant to stop funeral processions and militant glorification.
Such killings in the past have often been followed by large public funerals in the past, including after the deaths of terrorists, insurgents and Naxals.
Burial Details Emerge
The ceremony was held nearly four hours’ drive from the family home. The report said that according to the relatives, the rites followed religious and customary practice, but there were no mobile phones or photographs and security personnel were present.
Mohammed Altaf, Bhat’s maternal uncle, described the arrangements at the funeral in the report.
“We were not allowed to take photographs. Security forces took our phones about 10km away before driving us to a cemetery in a village in Bangus, Handwara, Kupwara district. I was there along with his father, Mustaq Ahmed Bhat, two maternal uncles, his three paternal uncles and one brother-in-law. He is buried there,” he said.
Centre Policy Reiterated
The Centre has repeatedly said it will not hand over the bodies of slain terrorists to their families. The stated aim is to stop funeral processions that could become public displays of support.
“Now, wherever a terrorist is killed, he is buried right there. In Narendra Modi’s rule, there is no permission to take out a funeral procession to glorify any terrorist,” Union home minister Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha on June 29, 2025, during a special discussion on India’s successful Operation Sindoor.
The policy has been used in other cases too. Last year, Maoist leader and CPI (Maoist) chief Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Basavaraju, was cremated in Bastar and was not allowed to be taken to his hometown in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, Afzal Guru, convicted in the 2001 Parliament attack case, was buried inside Delhi’s Tihar jail after his execution, and the jail also contains the grave of separatist Maqbool Bhat, who was executed there in 1984.
Kulgam Encounter Details
Bhat was 22, and the Union government described him as the terror outfit’s last known active local recruit in Jammu and Kashmir.
He was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam on Wednesday, police stated. For the past week, after an attack in which three CRPF personnel sustained bullet wounds and are recuperating, a joint team led by the Indian Army’s Victor Force under 9 Rashtriya Rifles had been searching for him.
Victor Force is the Rashtriya Rifles’ counter-insurgency unit in Jammu and Kashmir. During the operation, forces rounded up hundreds of people and carried out door-to-door searches. When Bhat was tracked down on Wednesday morning, he refused to surrender despite video calls by police and was later shot dead.
Around noon, Altaf, Bhat’s father Mushtaq Bhat and other family members were allowed out of an interrogation centre where they had been questioned and housed since the attack on the CRPF personnel on November 11. They were first taken to Srinagar, to a security forces medical facility where the body had to be identified. Bhat’s father identified the body as his son, whom he had reported missing a year ago.