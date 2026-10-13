Ollie Pope Withdraws From Afghanistan Premier League Draft Amid Women’s Rights Concern

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

England batter Ollie Pope has withdrawn from the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League draft, due in the United Arab Emirates later this year, amid debate over players joining a tournament linked to Afghanistan. The decision has sharpened scrutiny of women’s rights concerns, ECB clearance rules and the moral dilemma facing England cricketers.

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Englands Ollie Pope
England's Ollie Pope | Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Ollie Pope has pulled out of the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League draft

  • The APL is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates later this year

  • Rob Key said the ECB’s powers to stop players were limited and framed the issue as a moral judgement

  • The ECB has refused bilateral series against Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021

England batter Ollie Pope has withdrawn from the draft for the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League, sharpening the debate over whether English players should join a tournament linked to a country where the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls has drawn criticism. The APL is due to be held in the United Arab Emirates later this year.

Pope was expected to be the only centrally contracted England player in the draft. His withdrawal was understood to be his own decision and not a direct result of talks with England director of cricket Rob Key.

The move also brings the England and Wales Cricket Board into focus because players need a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the ECB to appear in overseas leagues.

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Key Moral Stance

Key said the ECB’s powers were limited. “Legally it is hard to stop players going over and playing in these competitions,” Key told the Test Match Special podcast, as quoted by BBC.

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He then framed it as a question of conscience. “It becomes a moral judgement and players have to be prepared to take the right moral stance.”

Key also set out his personal view. “Personally, and it is easy for me to say, I would not go and play. But it is down to the player to make that decision.”

Cricket And Human Rights

The ECB has refused to arrange bilateral series against Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

England still play Afghanistan in major international tournaments, including the World Cup and Champions Trophy. Key was direct on the issue of women’s rights. “I don't agree with the way women have been treated in Afghanistan,” he said. “The way things happen out there is not something I agree with so it is not something I would go and do.”

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Players Face Dilemma

Others remain in the draft. Former England batter Dawid Malan is among those entered for the APL, along with Moeen Ali, James Vince and James Rew.

Malan said the issue was not simple for players whose careers depend on franchise work. “As a player it is tough because you have what is morally right and what is by the law,” Malan said.

He added that players often needed their cricket boards to take a clear position. Malan also questioned why players were being left to make individual calls when England continue to play Afghanistan in global tournaments.

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