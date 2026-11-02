Afghanistan Make History With Best-Ever ODI Ranking, Climb Above Sri Lanka And England

Afghanistan have reached sixth in the latest ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, their highest position in the 50-over format
The side moved above Sri Lanka, England and the West Indies in a landmark ranking leap
Since their ODI debut in 2009, Afghanistan have won 96 of 191 matches with a win-loss ratio of 1.09
Afghanistan have broken into the top six of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for the first time, climbing above Sri Lanka, England and the West Indies in a landmark moment for the side.
The rise matters because Afghanistan only made their ODI debut in 2009 and have built their place steadily in world cricket since then. Their latest jump underlines how far they have come, especially as they have moved ahead of established former world champions. Before overtaking Sri Lanka, Afghanistan had already gone past Bangladesh, England and the West Indies in the rankings.
Rise Through Rankings
The climb has come over time. Since entering ODI cricket in 2009, Afghanistan have won 96 of their 191 matches and hold a win-loss ratio of 1.09.
Their push gathered pace at the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Afghanistan beat former champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka there, results that stood out as major markers in their growth against leading sides.
That momentum carried into the next global event. Afghanistan reached the semi-finals of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the first time, another step that showed they could compete deep into major tournaments.
Recent Winning Run
Recent results have driven the latest jump. Afghanistan began the run with a 4-0 away series sweep over Ireland.
They then stayed unbeaten in a tri-series that also featured Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. Those results added to the consistency that has lifted them in the ODI rankings.
Their form has stretched into T20Is as well. Afghanistan completed a 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe and sealed it with a seven-wicket win in the third and final match in Sharjah on Sunday. They will next play Zimbabwe in a two-match Test series.