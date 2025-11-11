Ashes 2025: England Assistant Coach Marcus Trescothick Expects Ollie Pope To Stay At Number Three

Jacob Bethell has been applying pressure, but ahead of England's one and only warm-up match ahead of the Ashes, Trescothick suggested Pope will be keeping his place

  • England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick thinks Ollie Pope will bat at number 3

  • Pope has scored just 192 runs across his last seven Test innings

  • Jacob Bethell is pushing for a spot in the playing XI

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick sees no reason why Ollie Pope would not retain his spot at number three in the batting order for the Ashes.

Pope has scored just 192 runs across his last seven Test innings.

There has been speculation that Pope, who has been replaced as England's vice-captain by white-ball skipper Harry Brook, could drop down the order or out of the line-up for the upcoming series against Australia.

Jacob Bethell has been applying pressure, but ahead of England's one and only warm-up match ahead of the Ashes, Trescothick suggested Pope will be keeping his place.

"I'm presuming the same sort of number three we've had for a period of time," the former England opener told BBC Sport.

"I can only say we are a very consistent team in what we're trying to do."

Pope averages 41.60 while batting at three for England in Tests. His overall average in the longest format is 35.36.

Trescothick did, though, stress that all the players in England's travelling party have the chance to show they are worthy of a place in the team for the first Test, which begins in Perth on November 21.

"I guess everyone has an opportunity to stake their claim," he added.

"Bar the odd injury we've not really chopped and changed a great deal. It's definitely not going to change dramatically before the start of an Ashes series because someone puts their hand up by taking five wickets or gets 150.

"The team has been what it has been for a period of time for a reason, so that when you come to a big series, you are more settled and confident going into it."

