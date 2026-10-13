Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Hospital Update, Finds Comfort in SRK-Kajol's Gerua: ‘Healing Slowly’

Nushrratt Bharuccha is in hospital recovering from an accident.
She fractured her spine on a work trip in Bali.
The actress was airlifted to Mumbai for immediate medical attention.
Nushrratt Bharuccha has posted another update from her stint in hospital after she met with a work accident in Bali. Bharuccha left her fans worried after the news broke that the actress has fractured her spine after a fall. Reports say the Chhorii star was in Bali for a shoot when the accident happened. She is currently recovering in a Mumbai hospital. After initial treatment, she was airlifted to Mumbai by an air ambulance, where she is receiving further care.
The actress has now posted a video from her hsopital, where she was seen to be grinning and watching a song from Dilwale, 'Gerua', with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. While nurses fed her, she was happily watching the video. "And just like that, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol bring a smile to my face. A reminder things get better..little by little. they always do. Healing slowly, dreaming endlessly...", the text on her Insta story read.
Nushrratt Bharuccha's Bali Accident Details
After new of her accident broke, pictures from her arrival went viral on social media. These photos and videos from October 2 showed Nushrratt Bharuccha on a stretcher. She had also posted a photograph from what appeared to be her hospital room on Saturday, offering fans a glimpse into her recovery. The Insta story had a caption that read, "Been chasing sunsets forever, and just like that...my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost." Her team hasn't shared the severity of her spinal fracture,
Before her travels abroad, Bharuccha officially joined the ensemble cast of a major action spectacle helmed by director and choreographer Remo D’Souza. The production marks her debut on-screen collaboration opposite action lead Tiger Shroff, alongside a cast featuring Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav. She was last seen in the Netflix film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa with Sohum Shah and Nora Fatehi.