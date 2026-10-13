Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Hospital Update, Finds Comfort in SRK-Kajol's Gerua: ‘Healing Slowly’

Nushrratt Bharuccha has posted another update from her stint in hospital after she met with a work accident in Bali. Bharuccha left her fans worried after the news broke that the actress has fractured her spine after a fall. Reports say the Chhorii star was in Bali for a shoot when the accident happened. She is currently recovering in a Mumbai hospital. After initial treatment, she was airlifted to Mumbai by an air ambulance, where she is receiving further care.