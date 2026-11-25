Dating murmurs about Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor first began in June 2026.
Sahiba Bali's recent Gurupurab selfie with Arjun Kapoor has left netizens talking.
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi.
Sports presenter and actor Sahiba Bali has sparked fresh speculation about her dating life. This came after Sahiba shared a snap with the Gunday actor on her Instagram Story for Gurupurab. Her playful caption got Redditors talking, and the comments weren't very divided.
Netizens react to Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor's recent pic
Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor are in the limelight after she shared a snap with the actor. As seen in the picture, Arjun and Sahiba's heads were covered, and they added a playful caption to the post that read, "I ate his half of the prashad too. Happy Gurpurab (sic)." It is worth mentioning that neither Arjun nor Sahiba has addressed the dating rumours.
On Reddit, netizens had mixed views. One Redditor commented, "Sahiba Bali does this for her living; let’s all agree." Another Redditor wrote, "She won’t leave one single chance to get shipped with any human being; she loves the attention". A third user on Reddit penned, "Last year there were rumours that she was dating Shreyas Iyer. By the way, she had only spread those rumours. And now she is doing the same. I think she's a social climber. Arjun deserves better".
Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor's past dating buzz
It's worth noting that Sahiba and Arjun's dating murmurs began in June 2026. She wrote a birthday note for Arjun on her Instagram Stories and called him "Sabka Bestie". Fans started getting curious about their relationship. Things further escalated when Arjun and Sahiba became a talking point among fans. Fans also saw them together at the stands at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. This was during the third ODI between India and England on July 19, 2026.
Sahiba later took a sarcastic dig via her Instagram Stories as speculation about her dating life grew. She had dismissed the speculation by sharing a snap with the caption, "Don't believe everything".
Sahiba later took a sarcastic dig via her Instagram Stories as speculation about her dating life grew. She had dismissed the speculation by sharing a snap with the caption, "Don't believe everything".
Arjun, meanwhile, has remained stoic and silent on the dating gossip. Workwise, the actor was last seen in the movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi, 2025, next to Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Sahiba has also appeared in movies such as Amar Singh Chamkila and Laila Majnu.