On Reddit, netizens had mixed views. One Redditor commented, "Sahiba Bali does this for her living; let’s all agree." Another Redditor wrote, "She won’t leave one single chance to get shipped with any human being; she loves the attention". A third user on Reddit penned, "Last year there were rumours that she was dating Shreyas Iyer. By the way, she had only spread those rumours. And now she is doing the same. I think she's a social climber. Arjun deserves better".