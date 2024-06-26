Art & Entertainment

Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: I Like People I Can Trust

Malaika Arora has reportedly skipped Arjun Kapoor's birthday party which was attended by the former's family members and close friends.

Instagram
Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned a year older on June 26. He celebrated his midnight birthday bash which took place at his Mumbai residence. It was attended by his close ones including Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor among others. Malaika Arora seemed to have skipped Arjun's birthday party as she was not spotted at the venue and didn't even share birthday post for the actor. However, the actress posted a cryptic note that again added fuel to her breakup rumours with Arjun.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Malaika re-shared a post by social media user, mr papz. It read: "I like people that I can trust with my eyes closed and my back turned''.

Malaika Aroras post
Malaika Arora's post Photo: Instagram
info_icon

This is not the first time Malaika has posted a cryptic note. Earlier too she shared a post that read: “The greatest treasure on Earth are people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced, and each of us only have a few of them.” 

Malaika and Arjun's breakup rumours have started grabbing the headlines after they stopped making public appearances together. Malaika and Arjun who made their relationship official on the actress' birthday in 2019, have reportedly calledit quits. Earlier, Pinkvilla quoted a source, claiming that they parted ways a few months ago.

The source said, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship''.

The report further said that there is no bad blood between them since the couple “had a long, loving, fruitful relationship.”

Later, Malaika's manager refuted the reports of their breakup while talking to India Today. The manager called it ''all rumours.”

Neither Malaika nor Arjun has spoken about their alleged breakup yet.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. LS Speaker Om Birla’s Resolution On Emergency Makes Opposition Miffed, PM Modi Terms It ‘Wonderful Gesture’
  2. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Doda; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  3. Pune: Doctor, 15-Year-Old Daughter Test Positive For Zika Virus; Authorities On Alert | Details
  4. Day In Pics: June 26, 2024
  5. Assam: Sadhus Throng Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati For Ambubachi Mela
Entertainment News
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On Whether He Has Faced Discrimination In Bollywood For His Muslim Identity
  2. Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: I Like People I Can Trust
  3. Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary On Expecting Their First Child Together: It Is A Beautiful Feeling, We Are On Top Of The World
  4. Kumar Sanu To Approach Court To Get His Personality Rights Protected, Says 'AI Is Dangerous'
  5. Uorfi Javed Defends 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Armaan Malik And His Wives: If They Are Happy, Who Are We To Judge?
Sports News
  1. India Vs England Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can IND's Batting - Bowling Blitz Topple ENG's Crown?
  2. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; WI-W Beat SL-W In 2nd T20I
  3. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can AFG Defeat Unbeaten SA For Final Berth?
  4. ENG Vs SLO, UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Are Mismanaging Stars, Calls For Kobbie Mainoo To Start
  5. Kapil Dev Tees Off As New President Of Professional Golf Tour Of India
World News
  1. Black Bear Euthanized After Entering Concession Stand At Gatlinburg Park
  2. ICC Issuing Verdicts In Trial Of Alleged Islamic Extremist Charged With Atrocities In Mali
  3. Suspected Houthi Attack Targets A Ship In The Gulf Of Aden, While Iraq-Claimed Attack Targets Eilat
  4. Indian-American Motel Manager In Oklahoma Collapses After Getting Punched By Man, Dies | On Cam
  5. Kenya Protest: At Least 6 Dead, Part Of Parliament Building Burnt, President Terms It 'Security Threat' | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Elected Speaker, Row Over Emergency Again In Parliament | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; WI-W Beat SL-W In 2nd T20I
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Doda; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General