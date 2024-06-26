Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: I Like People I Can Trust

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned a year older on June 26. He celebrated his midnight birthday bash which took place at his Mumbai residence. It was attended by his close ones including Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor among others. Malaika Arora seemed to have skipped Arjun's birthday party as she was not spotted at the venue and didn't even share birthday post for the actor. However, the actress posted a cryptic note that again added fuel to her breakup rumours with Arjun.