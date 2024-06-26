Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post On Arjun Kapoor's Birthday: I Like People I Can Trust

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor turned a year older on June 26. He celebrated his midnight birthday bash which took place at his Mumbai residence. It was attended by his close ones including Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor among others. Malaika Arora seemed to have skipped Arjun's birthday party as she was not spotted at the venue and didn't even share birthday post for the actor. However, the actress posted a cryptic note that again added fuel to her breakup rumours with Arjun.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Malaika re-shared a post by social media user, mr papz. It read: "I like people that I can trust with my eyes closed and my back turned''.
This is not the first time Malaika has posted a cryptic note. Earlier too she shared a post that read: “The greatest treasure on Earth are people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced, and each of us only have a few of them.”
Malaika and Arjun's breakup rumours have started grabbing the headlines after they stopped making public appearances together. Malaika and Arjun who made their relationship official on the actress' birthday in 2019, have reportedly calledit quits. Earlier, Pinkvilla quoted a source, claiming that they parted ways a few months ago.
The source said, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship''.
The report further said that there is no bad blood between them since the couple “had a long, loving, fruitful relationship.”
Later, Malaika's manager refuted the reports of their breakup while talking to India Today. The manager called it ''all rumours.”
Neither Malaika nor Arjun has spoken about their alleged breakup yet.