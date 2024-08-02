Art & Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video

Arjun Kapoor shared a cryptic video that announced his upcoming collaboration with cousin Khushi Kapoor. This will be the first time they share the screen.

Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Photo: Instagram
Bollywood's most loved sibling duo – Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor – have hinted at an exciting collaboration. The stars took to their social media and shared the video of their future collaboration. The news has generated significant buzz among the fans, and it has got everyone talking.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Arjun Kapoor shared a video that announced that he will be collaborating on a project with Khushi Kapoor. He did not mention if they were collaborating on a movie or an advertisement. Done in vibrant hues, the text on the video reads, “Mere Khushi Arjun Ayenge.” The text further reads, “For the first time ever! Khushi Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor. Coming soon.”

Take a look at the announcement here.

Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
Khushi also took to her Instagram Stories and shared the same video. She tagged Arjun in the Story as well.

While much is not revealed about the upcoming project, fans cannot wait to see the chemistry between the sibling duo on the screen. Arjun has been in the news lately after reports of his split with Malaika Arora Khan surfaced in the news. He has not addressed the split as of now. Khushi has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with her ‘The Archies’ co-star Vedang Raina. The couple is often seen at events, and they were also seen in an advertisement for a dating app as well.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in ‘The Lady Killer.’ He will be next seen in Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Meri Patni Ka’ and in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again.’ On the other hand, Khushi made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ where she shared the screen with Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

