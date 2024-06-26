Junaid Khan Confirms New Film After ‘Maharaj’; Project To Reportedly Feature Him Alongside Khushi Kapoor

Recently, the film saw a hurdle when the Gujarat High Court imposed a temporary stay on its release. But it was lifted on Friday, and at the time, YRF issued an official statement that read as, “We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji.” It added, “Yash Raj Films has a 50-year-old legacy of championing India, its stories, its people, culture and heritage. We have never produced a film that tarnished the reputation of our country or our countrymen.”