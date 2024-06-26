Junaid Khan Confirms New Film After ‘Maharaj’; Project To Reportedly Feature Him Alongside Khushi Kapoor

Actor Junaid Khan has been getting all the critical acclaim for his role in the Netflix film ‘Maharaj’, and now adding to the excitement, he has teased fans with news of his next cinematic project. Junaid, who is the Bollywood star Aamir Khan, shared that he has started shooting for an untitled film in Delhi. During a chat with news agency ANI, Junaid revealed that his new project is backed by a prominent production house.
Not to miss, there were earlier reports that he was shooting with Khushi Kapoor in Delhi, and as per reports, the two actors would be shooting in the national capital for a few weeks.
The news of Junaid’s new film comes in the aftermath of the success of ‘Maharaj’, a historical drama, which was released on Netflix. Talking about the film’s success, Junaid mentioned, “I’m very grateful for the by and large positive response that Maharaj has received. So yeah, it’s quite satisfying; I guess all’s well that ends well.”
For those caught unaware, the film is based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, one of India’s most significant legal battles. Highlighting the life of social reformer Karsandas Mulji, the film is helmed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) Entertainment. ‘Maharaj’ also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari.
Revealing why he got on board the film, he said, “When Sid and Adi Sir called me for this story, I found it very appealing. I really liked Sid Sir’s part. The Yash Raj banner is significant, so taking on this project was an obvious choice.”
Recently, the film saw a hurdle when the Gujarat High Court imposed a temporary stay on its release. But it was lifted on Friday, and at the time, YRF issued an official statement that read as, “We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji.” It added, “Yash Raj Films has a 50-year-old legacy of championing India, its stories, its people, culture and heritage. We have never produced a film that tarnished the reputation of our country or our countrymen.”