Junaid Khan Shares His Father Aamir Khan's Reaction To His Debut Film 'Maharaj': He Quite Liked It

Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj' recently premiered on Netflix. It also starred Jaideep Ahlawat.

Junaid Khan and Aamir Khan Photo: Instagram
Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj', which recently premiered on Netflix, has been getting rave reviews. Junaid has got overwhelming responses for his performance in the film. In an interview, he revealed his father's reaction to it.

In an interview with ANI, when Junaid Khan was asked about his father Aamir Khan's reaction after watching 'Maharaj', he shared, "He normally lets us do what we want to do unless we ask for something very specific; then he gives advice. But he liked the film. He saw the film a few months ago and he quite liked it."

'Maharaj' poster Photo: Instagram
Junaid also opened up on how he felt being part of the film, He said, "When Sid (Siddharth P Malhotra) and Adi Sir called me for this story, I found it very appealing. I really liked Sid Sir's part. The Yash Raj banner is significant, so taking on this project was an obvious choice."

Earlier, in a statement, he said, "I cannot explain in words what I’m feeling right now. ‘Maharaj’ has been a long and wild journey for me, but all’s well that ends well I guess''. He further said that 'Maharaj' was made with a "lot of love and respect and passion''.

"I’m glad that the film and my performance is striking a chord with the audience at large. I know I have miles to go and lots to improve upon. I just hope I get a cast and crew as supportive in all my future work,” he added.

Before its release, the Yash Raj Films backed film faced controversy due to which the Gujarat High Court had put a stay order on the film. It was passed on a plea which was filed on behalf of devotees of Lord Krishna and followers of the Pustimarg sect.

The Gujarat High Court watched 'Maharaj' and came to the conclusion that it did not target the Vaishnav Pushtimarg sect as alleged by its members. The court also stated that the film has nothing objectionable or derogatory,

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, 'Maharaj' is based on an 1862 libel case involving a Vaishnavite religious leader and social reformer Karsandas Mulji. It also starred Jaideep Ahlawat in a key role.

