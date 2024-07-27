Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating in 2018 and made their relationship official on Instagram. There have been rumours that they have called it quits. Nowadays, Arjun and Malaika are not spotted together at any events or parties. Even, they are not seen posting pictures with each other on social media. The rumours were fueled up after Malaika was absent at Arjun’s midnight birthday celebration this year. However, neither Malaika, nor Arjun has opened up about their alleged break-up.