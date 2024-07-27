Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted together for the first time at an event after their break-up news started doing the rounds. They attended the ongoing India Couture Week 2024 in New Delhi on Friday, July 26, where they were seen sitting separately in the front row. A video of Malaika and Arjun crossing paths has gone viral on social media.
In the same video, Arjun, who was in a black ensemble, was seen posing with fans who clicked selfies with him, while Malaika who tried to pass through was stopped as fans blocked her way. Arjun as a true blue gentleman asked fans to make space for the actress so that she could walk out comfortably. Malaika was seen in a white pantsuit for the event. They didn't interacted with each other and maintained a distance.
At the event, Malaika Arora walked the ramp with Rahul Khanna. Arjun Kapoor was seen making a solo appearance on the runway.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating in 2018 and made their relationship official on Instagram. There have been rumours that they have called it quits. Nowadays, Arjun and Malaika are not spotted together at any events or parties. Even, they are not seen posting pictures with each other on social media. The rumours were fueled up after Malaika was absent at Arjun’s midnight birthday celebration this year. However, neither Malaika, nor Arjun has opened up about their alleged break-up.
Earlier, in an interview with Hello Magazine, Malaika said that she is a romantic at heart who will fight for love and will never give up on the idea of true love, no matter what. ''I’m a typical Scorpio that way, so I’ll fight for love till the very end — but I’m also very realistic and know where to draw the line,” she said.