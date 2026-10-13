Drishyam 3: The Conclusion added a single-digit weekday collection on Day 11.
The Ajay Devgn film’s domestic net total climbed to over ₹300 crore
Overseas earnings added ₹2.50 crore on Day 11.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion box office: Ajay Devgn-starrer saw a huge drop of over 72% on Monday (Day 11). The setback came after a strong second weekend. The film's domestic net tally has now reached over ₹300 crore. Worldwide, it is inching closer to the ₹500 crore mark.
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 11
According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3's net collection slipped to ₹6.25 crore on Day 11 from 13,605 shows. The day’s haul fell short of Sunday’s ₹22.50 crore. This brings the total domestic collection to ₹315.25 crore (₹378.24 crore gross).
Drishyam 3 worldwide box office
Overseas earnings added ₹2.50 crore on Day 11.
That pushed the film’s overseas gross to Rs 111.50 crore. The worldwide gross of the Ajay Devgn-starrer crime thriller has moved to ₹489.74 crore.
Opening week run
The film hit theatres on October 2, 2026, and opened at ₹62 crore on Friday.
It then posted ₹53.50 crore on Saturday and ₹61 crore on Sunday. The first working day brought the figure down to ₹21 crore, followed by ₹19.50 crore on Tuesday.
It collected ₹15.50 crore on Wednesday and ₹13 crore on Thursday. The reported first-week total was ₹245.50 crore.
Second weekend collection
The second weekend gave the film another lift. It earned ₹14.50 crore on Friday, October 9, before climbing to ₹26.50 crore on Saturday.
Sunday, October 11, brought in ₹22.50 crore. Saturday was the biggest day in this four-day window.
Day 11 then fell back to ₹6.25 crore, the lowest figure ever since it was released.
Occupancy and footfalls
On Monday, the film logged 11% overall occupancy across 13,605 shows.
The Hindi 2D version registered 8.91% occupancy overall. Morning shows were at 5.77%, afternoon shows at 8.92% and evening shows at 11.08%.
Footfalls tell the same story. The film recorded 347,805 admissions on Day 11, taking its 11-day total to 13,037,178.
Cast and credits
Abhishek Pathak directed the film. Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran and Prakash Raj rounded out the cast.