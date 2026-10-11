Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn’s Film Hits ₹446 Crore Worldwide

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The crime thriller has crossed a major worldwide milestone, overtaken the lifetime earnings of two of the actor’s biggest hits and emerged as the highest-grossing film in the Hindi franchise.

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Drishyam 3
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 9 Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Drishyam 3 earned ₹26.50 crore on Day 9, up 82.8% from Friday.

  • The Ajay Devgn thriller reached ₹446.80 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

  • Drishyam 3 surpassed Singham Again and Tanhaji in lifetime worldwide collections.

Drishyam: The Conclusion has recorded a strong second Saturday at the box office, collecting ₹26.50 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The 82.8% jump from Friday’s ₹14.50 crore haul has pushed Ajay Devgn’s thriller closer to the ₹450 crore worldwide mark.

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 9 in India

The film has earned ₹286.50 crore net and ₹343.80 crore gross in India over nine days, according to Sacnilk. After opening at ₹62 crore on October 2, it collected ₹53.50 crore on Day 2 and ₹61 crore on Day 3. Weekday collections subsequently declined, falling to ₹13 crore on Thursday before recovering on Saturday. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 33.46% on Saturday, with night shows leading at 46.23%.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Crosses ₹400 Crore Mark Worldwide

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Drishyam 3 worldwide collection crosses ₹446 crore

Overseas, the thriller collected ₹8 crore on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to ₹103 crore. Its worldwide collection now stands at ₹446.80 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of Devgn’s Singham Again, which earned ₹389 crore, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which collected ₹367 crore. It has also overtaken both earlier Hindi Drishyam films to become the franchise’s highest-grossing instalment.

Where does Drishyam 3 rank among 2026 hits?

Despite its strong run, Drishyam 3 currently ranks fourth among Bollywood’s highest-grossing films of 2026 in India. Its ₹286.50 crore net collection trails Dhurandhar 2, Border 2 and Hanuman Ansh.

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The film stars Devgn alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat.

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