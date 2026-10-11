Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 9 in India

The film has earned ₹286.50 crore net and ₹343.80 crore gross in India over nine days, according to Sacnilk. After opening at ₹62 crore on October 2, it collected ₹53.50 crore on Day 2 and ₹61 crore on Day 3. Weekday collections subsequently declined, falling to ₹13 crore on Thursday before recovering on Saturday. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 33.46% on Saturday, with night shows leading at 46.23%.