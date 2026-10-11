Drishyam 3 earned ₹26.50 crore on Day 9, up 82.8% from Friday.
The Ajay Devgn thriller reached ₹446.80 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.
Drishyam 3 surpassed Singham Again and Tanhaji in lifetime worldwide collections.
Drishyam: The Conclusion has recorded a strong second Saturday at the box office, collecting ₹26.50 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The 82.8% jump from Friday’s ₹14.50 crore haul has pushed Ajay Devgn’s thriller closer to the ₹450 crore worldwide mark.
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 9 in India
The film has earned ₹286.50 crore net and ₹343.80 crore gross in India over nine days, according to Sacnilk. After opening at ₹62 crore on October 2, it collected ₹53.50 crore on Day 2 and ₹61 crore on Day 3. Weekday collections subsequently declined, falling to ₹13 crore on Thursday before recovering on Saturday. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 33.46% on Saturday, with night shows leading at 46.23%.
Drishyam 3 worldwide collection crosses ₹446 crore
Overseas, the thriller collected ₹8 crore on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to ₹103 crore. Its worldwide collection now stands at ₹446.80 crore, according to Sacnilk.
The film has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of Devgn’s Singham Again, which earned ₹389 crore, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which collected ₹367 crore. It has also overtaken both earlier Hindi Drishyam films to become the franchise’s highest-grossing instalment.
Where does Drishyam 3 rank among 2026 hits?
Despite its strong run, Drishyam 3 currently ranks fourth among Bollywood’s highest-grossing films of 2026 in India. Its ₹286.50 crore net collection trails Dhurandhar 2, Border 2 and Hanuman Ansh.
The film stars Devgn alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat.