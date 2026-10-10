Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Crosses ₹400 Crore Mark Worldwide

Collections then dropped to ₹21 crore on Monday and ₹19.50 crore on Tuesday. The film added ₹15.50 crore on Wednesday and ₹13 crore on Thursday, ending its first week at ₹245.50 crore. Friday’s ₹14.50 crore pushed the overall India net total to ₹260 crore, pointing to a recovery after the weekday decline.