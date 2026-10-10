Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Crosses ₹400 Crore Mark Worldwide

Drishyam 3 earned nearly ₹15 crore in India net on Day 8.
The film’s domestic net total rose to ₹260 crore after the second Friday jump.
Worldwide gross reached over ₹400 crore.
Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion rose again at the box office on its second Friday. It added ₹14.50 crore in India net collections on Day 8, October 9, across 14,583 shows, according to Sacnilk.
Its India gross collection has reached ₹312 crore. The film also added ₹6 crore from overseas markets on Friday, taking its cumulative overseas gross to ₹95 crore and its worldwide gross to ₹407 crore. The Day 8 figure was 11.5% higher than Thursday’s ₹13 crore.
Drishyam 3 opening week run
The first week was heavy. Friday’s recovery came after a steady weekday slide.
Drishyam 3 opened in theatres on October 2 with ₹62 crore in India net collections. It earned ₹53.50 crore on Saturday and ₹61 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend total to ₹176.50 crore.
Collections then dropped to ₹21 crore on Monday and ₹19.50 crore on Tuesday. The film added ₹15.50 crore on Wednesday and ₹13 crore on Thursday, ending its first week at ₹245.50 crore. Friday’s ₹14.50 crore pushed the overall India net total to ₹260 crore, pointing to a recovery after the weekday decline.
Occupancy and footfalls
The Hindi 2D version of Drishyam 3 had 17.87% overall occupancy on Friday. Morning shows drew 6.77%, afternoon slots reached 12.38% and evening screenings rose to 18.15%.
Night shows led the day at 31.54%. The film logged 582,672 footfalls on Day 8. That took cumulative footfalls across India to 10,700,076 by the end of Friday. Its total theatrical admissions have now crossed 10.7 million in the first eight days.
Drishyam 3 story and cast
The sequel marks the return of Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar and how he tries to shield his family from yet another police probe linked to the past case. Jaideep Ahlawat plays police officer Rajveer Tomar, who is set on taking Vijay down.
The Abhishek Pathak-directed film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Kamlesh Sawant.