Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Crosses ₹360 Crore Mark Worldwide

Drishyam 3 saw a 20.5% drop on Day 6 from yesterday's net collection of ₹19.50 crore.
Ajay Devgn's film earned ₹15.50 crore on Day 6.
It is now inching closer to the ₹400 crore mark worldwide.
Drishyam: The Conclusion box office: Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller has moved past ₹200 crore in India in five days and has also crossed ₹300 crore worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film added ₹15.50 crore net on Wednesday (Day 6) across 15,972 shows.
Drishyam 3's India net tally now stands at ₹232.50 crore, with domestic gross receipts of ₹279 crore. The worldwide gross stands at ₹364 crore.
The film is now Ajay's quickest one to reach the ₹200 crore mark in India. Dhamaal 4, by comparison, had collected ₹6.75 crore on its sixth day and was at ₹126.91 crore worldwide gross by then.
Day six also brought solid turnout in theatres. Overall occupancy came in at 19%.
Morning shows were at 10.31%, afternoon screenings at 16%, evening shows at 20.92%, and night shows peaked at 28.69%.
Reviews and competition
Released in theatres on October 2, Drishyam 3 has been drawing positive reactions from audiences and critics. It has stayed competitive despite the presence of other films in cinemas.
Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh has amassed ₹326.48 crore net in India, while the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has around ₹64.66 crore net.
The film also outstripped the opening-day figures of the earlier two instalments. Drishyam (2015) opened with ₹5.85 crore and went on to gross ₹110 crore worldwide, while Drishyam 2 (2022) started at ₹15.38 crore and ended its theatrical run at ₹342 crore worldwide.
Cast and crew
Drishyam: The Conclusion is produced by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios and is directed by Abhishek Pathak.
Alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Kamlesh Sawant have reprised their roles.