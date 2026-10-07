Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 5: Ajay Devgn And Tabu-Starrer Mints ₹216 Crore

Drishyam 3 Details

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier wrote, "After an extraordinary opening weekend, #Drishyam3 shows its power on the crucial Monday, collecting ₹ 20 cr+ and inching closer to the ₹ 200 cr milestone. The morning and noon shows were slow, but the evening and night shows changed the tide for the better... #Drishyam3 witnessed better occupancy, with business picking up steadily... The super-solid Monday hold places #Drishyam3 among the best-performing Mondays of 2026. With no major release next week, the film enjoys an uninterrupted run and is expected to post a massive Weekend 2."