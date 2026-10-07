Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 5: Ajay Devgn And Tabu-Starrer Mints ₹216 Crore

Drishyam 3 continues to go strong at the box office.
Ajay Devgn wraps his Drishyam franchise with this third and final part.
Drishyam: The Conclusion has outdone the lifetime collections of the franchise's first part.
Ajay Devgn’s latest release, Drishyam: The Conclusion, has been dominating the box-office run since hitting theatres. In just five days, the suspense thriller has blazed past ₹200 crore in net collections in India, while its worldwide earnings have crossed the ₹300 crore milestone. The third and final part of Devgn's Drishyam franchise, which released in theatres on October 2, has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics.
The film has managed to stay firm despite competition from other theatrical releases, including Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh (₹326.4 crore net in India) and the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Force of the Forrest (₹64.12 crore net).
On day 5, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected a net of ₹19 crore across 16,075 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹259.80 crore and the total India net collections to ₹216.50 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.
The primary aim now is to surpass Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The 2020 historical drama remains Ajay's highest-grossing film, with a lifetime collection of ₹279.59 crore in net collection. Drishyam 3 still needs to cover a considerable distance to get there, but its first five days have given it a strong start. What happens over the week will be crucial.
Drishyam 3 Details
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier wrote, "After an extraordinary opening weekend, #Drishyam3 shows its power on the crucial Monday, collecting ₹ 20 cr+ and inching closer to the ₹ 200 cr milestone. The morning and noon shows were slow, but the evening and night shows changed the tide for the better... #Drishyam3 witnessed better occupancy, with business picking up steadily... The super-solid Monday hold places #Drishyam3 among the best-performing Mondays of 2026. With no major release next week, the film enjoys an uninterrupted run and is expected to post a massive Weekend 2."
Drishyam 3 is written, produced, and directed by Abhishek Pathak, with Panorama Studios and Star Studio18 serving as producers. The film follows the 2022 release Drishyam 2 as its sequel. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav. Unlike the Malayalam version helmed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, the Hindi adaptation features a different ending. The first part was released on July 31, 2015.