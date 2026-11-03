US Midterm Results 2026: Election Night Or Days Later, When Will Results Be Clear?

Americans vote in the US midterm elections on November 3.
Some states may report results within hours.
Mail-in ballots and close races could delay final outcomes.
Millions of Americans are voting on Tuesday in the 2026 US midterm elections. While polling stations will begin closing in the evening, the results of several congressional races may not be clear immediately. Some contests could be decided within hours of polls closing, while others may take days or even weeks to produce a final result.
The midterm elections will determine which party controls the House of Representatives and the Senate for the remaining two years of Donald Trump's term as President. With all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats up for election, the results will shape the balance of power in Washington.
But when will Americans know who has won? The answer depends on how close individual races are, when states begin counting ballots and how long election officials need to verify the results.
When Will The First Results Come In?
The first results are expected on Tuesday evening, November 3, as polling stations begin closing across the country. However, the US does not have a single nationwide polling deadline. Each state sets its own voting hours, meaning results will arrive at different times.
The first polling stations to close will be in parts of Indiana and Kentucky at 6 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST), or 11 pm GMT. The rest of the polling stations in these states will close later. Voting will continue in western states, with the last polling stations in Alaska's Aleutian Islands closing at 1 am EST on Wednesday (November 4).
Once polling stations close, election officials begin releasing preliminary vote counts. These early results will indicate how candidates are performing, but they will not necessarily settle the outcome. A candidate may lead in the initial count before additional ballots change the margin.
While several races could be decided on Tuesday night, others may remain too close to call until Wednesday or even later, as more votes are counted.
Which States Could Report Results Early?
Florida, Ohio and North Carolina are among the states that could report a large share of their results early on election night. These states have previously counted votes relatively quickly, allowing an early picture of the contests to emerge.
Pennsylvania could also report a significant number of votes within hours of polls closing. Wisconsin, meanwhile, may take longer to complete its count.
In the 2024 election, Florida counted 99% of votes by 10:51 pm EST, while Ohio and North Carolina reported around 90% by 11:03 pm and 11:36 pm, respectively. These past trends offer an indication of what to expect.
Which States Could Take Longer To Count Votes?
The time taken to declare election results can vary widely across US states. Differences in voting methods, rules for mail-in ballots and procedures for close contests can all affect when the final outcome becomes clear.
Alaska and Maine use ranked-choice voting in their general elections for federal offices. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the first-choice votes in a contest using the system, officials conduct additional rounds to determine the winner. Alaska also counts mail-in ballots over several days after Election Day. In 2024, around 25% of votes remained uncounted in the state on election night.
California may take days or weeks to declare winners in closely contested races because of its heavy reliance on mail-in voting. Officials need time to receive, verify and count the ballots. The state also accepts ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive within seven days.
In Arizona, voters can drop off completed mail-in ballots on Election Day. These ballots require signature verification before counting, which can delay the reporting of results.
Nevada sends mail-in ballots to all active registered voters, unless they opt out. Ballots postmarked by Election Day can arrive up to four days later and still count. Voters also have six days after the election to resolve signature-related problems.
Washington conducts elections primarily by mail and accepts ballots postmarked by Election Day, provided they reach election officials before the certification deadline. As a result, some contests in these states may remain undecided for days after voting ends.
Ultimately, election night will offer an early picture of the political mood across the country, but it may not settle every contest. Close races and state-specific counting rules could keep the outcome uncertain for days. The final balance of power in Congress may therefore take time to emerge.