A Historic First For The Vatican: Pope Leo XIV Casts Ballot In US Midterms

Pope Leo XIV has become the first pontiff to vote in a US election after submitting a mail-in ballot in Chicago ahead of the November 3 midterms
The Chicago-born pope remains a registered Illinois voter under his birth name, Robert Francis Prevost, and holds both US and Peruvian citizenship
The Vatican said Leo believes citizens have a right and a duty to participate in democratic processes, but did not disclose which candidates or political party he supported
Pope Leo XIV has become the first pontiff in history to vote in a US election after submitting a mail-in ballot for the November 3 midterm elections, the Vatican Press Office confirmed on Friday.
The 71-year-old pontiff, who was born in Chicago as Robert Francis Prevost, cast his ballot in Illinois, where he remains a registered voter. The Vatican said he had exercised his voting rights whenever eligible, including during the years he lived in Peru as a missionary priest and bishop.
"In keeping with this long-standing practice of civic participation, he has submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago," the Holy See Press Office said in a statement.
"The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes," it added.
Chicago Connection
He is the first American-born pope, is a US and Peruvian citizen and remains registered to vote in Illinois under his birth name, Robert Francis Prevost.
Local media reported on Thursday that the pope had requested a mail-in ballot for the midterm elections on October 3 through the Will County clerk's office. The clerk's office confirmed that Prevost was among those who had requested an absentee ballot.
The Vatican's confirmation came a day later, establishing that he had submitted the ballot. Neither the Vatican nor the pope disclosed which candidates or political party he had voted for.
An Unusual Electoral First
The vote is an unusual moment for the Catholic Church, whose head is also the sovereign of Vatican City and the Holy See. The Vatican is an absolute monarchy and does not hold political elections, according to AP.
Leo's participation is possible because he retains his US citizenship despite becoming head of the Catholic Church in May 2025. His predecessor, Pope Francis, was born in Argentina and did not hold US citizenship.
The announcement also comes days before Americans vote in the November 3 midterm elections, which will determine control of the House of Representatives and Senate for the remainder of President Donald Trump's term.
The Vatican did not indicate whether Leo's participation was connected to any particular political issue or candidate. Its statement instead emphasised his longstanding support for civic participation and the responsibility of citizens to engage in democratic processes.