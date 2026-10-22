The US Embassy in Ottawa accuses Canadian ministers and premiers of seeking to influence American politics ahead of the November 2026 midterms.
Mark Carney defends Canada's response to US tariffs, while Ontario Premier Doug Ford denies any intention of interfering in US elections.
The allegations add to tensions between Washington and Ottawa over trade measures, retaliatory tariffs and diplomatic relations.
The US Embassy in Ottawa has accused Canadian ministers and provincial premiers of seeking to influence American politics ahead of the November midterm elections, escalating tensions between Washington and Ottawa as the two countries continue to clash over tariffs and trade.
According to BBC, a fact sheet issued by the embassy on Wednesday accused Canadian officials of dismissing concerns about potential interference in US elections while openly discussing ways to influence American politics. Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford disputed the allegations, while defending Canada's response to US trade measures.
The November midterms will determine which party controls both chambers of the US Congress, a result that could significantly affect the remainder of President Donald Trump's term.
US Embassy Cites Canadian Meetings With Democrats
The embassy's fact sheet accused the Canadian government of brushing aside concerns about potential election interference, despite what it described as ministers and premiers openly discussing plans to influence American politics in official documents and public appearances.
BBC reported that the document cited meetings between Canadian officials and US Democrats, as well as calls for retaliatory tariffs against the United States, as examples of the alleged interference.
One example involved Canadian Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, who was asked what she expected regarding tariffs if Democrats won the midterm elections. The fact sheet cited her response:
"That's exactly why I'm meeting so many governors and potential presidential candidates."
The embassy also referred to Ontario Premier Doug Ford's push for Canada's federal government to consider further retaliatory tariffs on imports from "politically significant states to the current administration's base of support".
The allegations come as Washington and Ottawa continue to disagree over tariffs, trade and the impact of Canada's countermeasures. Trade between the neighbouring countries, which once flowed freely across their borders, has become a source of sustained friction during Trump's second administration.
Carney Defends Canada's Response To US Tariffs
Carney, responding to questions about the allegations on Wednesday, noted that the United States had initiated the trade actions against Canada. He defended his government's countermeasures as necessary to protect Canadian workers and businesses.
"We've responded to those to protect Canadian jobs, to protect Canadian companies and develop our economy," Carney said.
He added that the government's response was "in the interests of Canadian workers, Canadian families and the future of this economy".
Carney was announcing an aid package worth C$8.7 billion (US$6.2 billion) to address the impact of US tariffs. Joly and Ford accompanied him at the announcement.
Ford separately denied any intention of interfering in the American electoral process, saying he had "no interest at all" in doing so.
"I'll tell you what the American people want. They want certainty, they want stability," Ford said, adding that his focus would remain on Ontario and Canada.
"The people of the United States will make that determination in the midterms," he said.
Joly Says US Visits Are Aimed At Attracting Investment
Joly had rejected the allegations of Canadian interference the previous week. According to CBC, she said Canadians "never accept that also being done to us in Canada".
She said her recent visits to the United States were intended to attract investment from American companies and that she planned to continue those efforts.
The embassy's allegations follow an earlier warning from US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra. Earlier this month, Hoekstra said American officials were "closely watching" Canadian politicians for signs of election interference.
Alberta Referendum Dispute Adds To Diplomatic Strain
The tensions have also extended beyond trade. Trump administration officials have been accused of making inappropriate remarks this week about a referendum on Alberta's separation from Canada.
Meanwhile, a petition calling for Hoekstra's removal as US ambassador to Canada has attracted support, accusing him of "undermining the Canada-U.S. diplomatic relations".
The allegations over the midterm elections add to the disagreements between the two countries as American voters prepare to decide control of Congress, while disputes over tariffs and political influence continue to strain relations between Washington and Ottawa.