Canada may seek partnerships with Chinese, European and Japanese automakers if US trade negotiations fail.
A Canada-China agreement allows 49,000 Chinese-made electric vehicles to enter Canada annually at a reduced tariff.
Mark Carney wants foreign automakers to invest in Canadian manufacturing, create jobs and develop domestic supply chains.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has indicated that Canada could turn to Chinese, European and Japanese automakers if trade negotiations with US President Donald Trump fail to protect the integrated North American automobile industry. His remarks come as US trade measures threaten a manufacturing relationship that has connected factories and suppliers across Canada, the United States and Mexico for decades.
Speaking to reporters in Cambodia on Monday, November 16, Carney said negotiations with Washington remained his priority but stressed that Canada would explore other partnerships if the existing arrangement became unviable. His comments came ahead of a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen this week. Carney had also said in Manila on Saturday that any agreement with Washington must leave Canada with a viable automobile industry, reinforcing his position that negotiations with the US remain a priority.
Canada has already reached an agreement with China allowing a limited number of Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) into the country at reduced tariffs. However, Carney's latest remarks point to a larger ambition: attracting foreign manufacturers to establish production facilities and build supply chains in Canada, rather than simply importing vehicles assembled elsewhere.
Why is Canada's automobile industry dependent on the US?
Canada's automobile industry is closely connected to the US market through manufacturing facilities, suppliers and cross-border trade. Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, commonly known as the Detroit Three, operate factories across Canada, the US and Mexico. Components can cross national borders several times before a vehicle is completed.
Carney has argued that preserving this integration remains important for Canada. “We have the best auto workers in the world, and we want them fully deployed, full opportunity, in an integrated North American market,” he said. “That market has become less integrated because of U.S. trade actions.”
The scale of Canada's dependence is reflected in trade figures. More than 93 per cent of Canadian motor vehicle exports went to the US in 2025, according to Statistics Canada. Its analysis of 2024 data also found that US demand accounted for 76.4 per cent of total auto output and 76.4 per cent of payroll jobs in Canada's automobile and light-duty vehicle manufacturing industry, equivalent to around 27,000 jobs.
Trump has repeatedly pushed automobile manufacturers to shift production to the US. His administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on imported passenger vehicles and light trucks from April 3, 2025. Vehicles qualifying under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) can receive approval for the tariff to apply only to their non-US content, provided importers submit the required documentation. The provision does not automatically exempt every vehicle manufactured in Canada or Mexico.
The USMCA, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 2020, requires passenger vehicles and light trucks to meet a 75 per cent North American regional value content threshold to qualify for preferential tariff treatment. The agreement also includes requirements covering core parts, labour value content and North American steel and aluminium sourcing.
The agreement's future has also become less certain. At its joint review on July 1, 2026, the US declined to renew the USMCA in its current form. However, the agreement remains in force, with annual reviews to continue until the three countries agree to extend it or it reaches its scheduled expiry on July 1, 2036.
The pressure on Canadian manufacturers is already visible. Canada threatened legal action against Stellantis after the automaker moved planned Jeep Compass production from Brampton, Ontario, to Illinois and agreed to sell its idled Canadian assembly plant.
What is Canada's agreement with China?
Canada's agreement with China provides a separate route for Chinese-made electric vehicles to enter its market. Announced on January 16, 2026, the arrangement removed the 100 per cent surtax on Chinese EVs imported within an initial annual quota of 49,000, allowing those vehicles to enter Canada at the regular 6.1 per cent most-favoured-nation tariff.
The quota is set to increase by 6.5 per cent annually, reaching just over 63,000 vehicles from March 2030. By then, half of the quota is intended to be reserved for electric vehicles with a free-on-board (FOB) price of 35,000 Canadian dollars or less.
The agreement also includes concessions from Beijing. China agreed to reduce its combined tariff rate on Canadian canola seed to 14.9 per cent from 84 per cent. It also suspended certain retaliatory tariffs on Canadian products, including canola meal, peas, lobster and crab, until the end of 2026.
Crucially, the 49,000-vehicle quota does not mean Chinese manufacturers have committed to producing that number of vehicles in Canada. It permits imports of Chinese-made EVs at a reduced tariff. Ottawa, separately, hopes the arrangement will encourage Chinese companies to invest in Canadian manufacturing and create jobs.
Why does Canada want Chinese automakers?
China's position in the global electric vehicle industry makes it a significant potential partner. According to the International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook 2026, China accounted for nearly 75 per cent of global electric car production in 2025. Its electric car exports exceeded 2.5 million vehicles, while the country accounted for more than 80 per cent of global battery cell production.
Carney, however, has set conditions for such investment. Carney has said he wants Chinese investment to involve substantial manufacturing in Canada, strong labour standards, production facilities and domestic supply chains that expand over time. He has also pointed to the potential use of Canadian critical minerals in electric vehicle production.
“It’s not just about kit cars,” Carney said. “There has to be a manufacturing aspect involved.”
These remain anticipated outcomes, not guaranteed commitments from manufacturers.
Can China replace Canada's automobile partnership with the US?
Chinese investment could help Canada expand its electric vehicle manufacturing capacity, but it cannot quickly replace the country's existing automobile relationship with the US. The two countries share an established production network, with factories, suppliers and workers integrated across their borders. China's strength lies in its EV manufacturing and battery supply chains, while the US remains central to Canada's existing automobile exports and cross-border production.
The proposed expansion of Chinese involvement has also faced opposition within Canada. Ontario Premier Doug Ford criticised the January EV agreement, warning that imports from China could threaten Canadian jobs and put the country's access to the US market at risk. His concerns reflect the difficulty of pursuing closer trade ties with China while Canada's automobile industry remains heavily dependent on the US.
Carney has rejected the suggestion that the prospect of Chinese investment is simply a bargaining tool in negotiations with Trump. Asked whether it was leverage, he said: “It’s not leverage. But action, reaction.”
“If they’re not fully utilized in a North American context, that provides other opportunities,” he said, referring to Canadian workers and manufacturing capacity. “Canada is going to move forward either way.”
Carney also said he had spoken at length with Trump and senior US officials, and that the two sides were making progress towards a possible trade agreement, although differences remained.
Canada is therefore trying to balance two objectives: preserving an automobile industry built around North American integration while attracting new investment to reduce its dependence on the US. Whether Chinese, European or Japanese manufacturers are willing to make the long-term investments Carney wants remains to be seen.