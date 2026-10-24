INC Appoints Election War Room Heads For 5 States Ahead Of 2027 Assembly Polls

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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The Congress has appointed war room heads for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand as the Election Commission reviews poll preparedness ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections

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Summary of this article

  • Sachin Yadav, Kannan Gopinathan and Imroz Khan will lead the Congress war rooms in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa, respectively.

  • Biswaranjan Mohanty and Krishan Satrod have been appointed to head the party’s war rooms in Manipur and Uttarakhand.

  • The ECI has begun reviewing election preparedness, with the five states scheduled to hold Assembly polls in 2027.

The Congress on Saturday appointed election war room heads for five states, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand - as it began preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. The move comes as the Election Commission of India (ECI) begins reviewing poll preparedness in these states.

In a statement issued from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, party general secretary KC Venugopal said the Congress president had approved the appointments with immediate effect.

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War Room Appointments

The party has appointed one war room head for each of the five states. Sachin Yadav will head the Congress war room in Uttar Pradesh, while Kannan Gopinathan has been appointed for Punjab and Imroz Khan for Goa.

Biswaranjan Mohanty will oversee the Manipur war room, and Krishan Satrod will lead the Uttarakhand unit.

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ECI Reviews Poll Preparedness

The appointments come as the ECI begins assessing preparations for the Assembly elections due next year.

An ECI team has started reviewing poll preparedness in Uttarakhand. Officials are scheduled to visit Manipur and Punjab next, followed by Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

The review is taking place alongside political parties’ preparations for the 2027 elections. The ECI has not yet announced the election schedule.

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Assembly Terms Near Expiry

Of the five states, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand are governed by the BJP, while Punjab is ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Manipur is under the Congress, according to the information provided.

The terms of the five Assemblies are due to end in March and May 2027. Manipur’s Assembly term ends on March 13, followed by Goa on March 14, Punjab on March 16 and Uttarakhand on March 28. Uttar Pradesh’s Assembly term expires on May 22.

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