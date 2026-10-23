Narendra Modi called the Congress a parasite and accused it of defaming India on foreign platforms at the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
He linked the Opposition’s conduct to a wider push for disorder and said India’s image should be strengthened abroad.
Modi criticised the Congress leadership, saying the party was putting the country at stake to promote one family and a failed leader.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress at the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi, calling it a “parasite” and accusing it of hurting India’s image abroad by criticising the country on foreign platforms. He also linked the opposition’s conduct to a wider push for “disorder” at a time when, he said, the world was searching for a new order.
“When the entire world is in search of a new order, some people are dreaming of disorder in India. Today, when there is so much disorder in the world, a strong picture of India should be presented to the world, but these people are interested only in ruining the reputation of the country. These people go abroad and defame India. They ask foreigners to intervene,” Modi said at the summit.
The comments landed against a backdrop of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party and the Opposition, which are pressing for Kumar’s removal and the scrapping of the special intensive revision. The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the protesters of trying to weaken constitutional bodies and divert attention from their own political and electoral setbacks.
Congress Under Fire
Modi sharpened his attack on the Congress leadership and its political strategy. He questioned how long the party would “put the country at stake” to promote its leader and used a Sriharikota comparison to mock what he described as repeated failed attempts.
“I don’t know how long the Congress will continue to put the country at stake for the launch of its failed product. Sriharikota does not see as many launches as the Congress tries, unsuccessfully, to launch its leader in a year. The party can do what it wants to ruin itself; we have no issue with that. But to save one family from the stain of failure, the Congress is now putting India’s achievements, India’s greatness and its development at stake,” he said.
He then escalated the criticism further. “The Congress has become that parasite that does not want to let anyone succeed. The dimagi Naxals (intellectual Naxals) have taken over the Congress’s brain and hence it has lost the ability to think. The people who used to wreak havoc in the jungles have entered the Congress and are trying to destroy the country,” he said.
Modi also argued that the Congress was hurting even others in the Opposition by blocking space for democratic criticism. “The voices of those who want to oppose the government in a democratic manner are being suppressed... We have seen in Parliament how talented young MPs in the Opposition want to speak and criticise the government, but the Congress does not let the House run so that others do not get a chance. Because the Congress wants to keep only one person in the limelight,” he said.
Global Order Reform
Modi used the same address to argue for changes in the international system. He called for reforms in global institutions, including the United Nations, and said the shifting geopolitical and economic balance since World War II had not been matched by changes in global decision-making structures.
He said the emerging world order must give the Global South greater representation and more influence. “The challenge is how to make such an order in the changing world in which new personalities get a place, global institutions are more influential, and there is a strong sense of unity among the nations,” he said.
Modi also warned that trade, technology and maritime links were now becoming arenas of rivalry. “Trade is becoming a means of weaponisation. Technology is becoming a new area of competition and conflict. Sea routes are becoming the centre of geopolitical tensions,” he said.
Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi said the crisis exposed the limits of international cooperation because countries put their own interests first. Recalling his 2020 call for “a new world order for the collective well-being of humankind”, he said global arrangements must put humanity at the centre. “India is a guarantee of stability,” Modi said.
India’s Global Role
Modi cited India’s conduct during the Covid-19 pandemic as an example of cooperation in a crisis. He referred to the supply of vaccines and medicines to countries in need as part of that response.
He also pointed to India’s presidencies of the G20 and Brics. Modi said India helped secure consensus among members despite differences and expectations of disagreements over summit declarations.
He listed a series of domestic advances as proof of India’s growing global standing. These included green energy, artificial intelligence, digital payments and entrepreneurship, along with developments in nuclear energy, hydrogen-powered transport and preparations for a digital census.
Energy and sport featured too. Modi cited India’s non-fossil fuel electricity capacity as evidence of progress in the energy transition. He also mentioned India’s 85 medals at the Asian Games and referred to progress in women’s cricket and boxing.