Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Supply Chain: Sourav Adak's Extraordinary Contributions During COVID-19 Pandemic

Sourav Adak, an alumnus of the University of Burdwan (Bachelor's) and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (Master's), is an Associate Director of Sales and Marketing at the multinational company. He embarked on his transformative journey in the API supply chain twenty-one years ago, recognizing the wide-ranging impact of pharmaceutical ingredients for critical medicines and the pressing need for innovative approaches to source them. Sourav Adak has been recognized as the Most Prominent Industry Leader of the Year - 2024, United States in Pharmaceutical Sales & Marketing Category by the Business Mint Nationwide Awards 2024.