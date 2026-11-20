What are the main issues in Punjab as it heads for elections in the next couple of months?
The law and order situation has become worrisome and gangsters are having a free run in the state. The second issue is of unemployment. The problem with the Aam Aadmi Party [AAP] government is that it always tries to deflect the concerns of the people. If we look at the problem of drugs, the AAP government attacks the same people who ask them to curb the menace of drugs. The state government takes police action against those who have lost their children to drugs.
The Union government has promised a drug-free Punjab by December 2029. Do you think it is an achievable target?
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Union government had set a target of ending the violence caused by Maoists and Naxals. Now, the government can proudly say that it has managed to end the violence caused by Naxals. I am confident that the Union government has prepared a detailed plan to end the problem of drugs in Punjab.
How do you assess the performance of the Bhagwant Mann government?
Mann is a comedian and he performs jokes before the people. He lacks a vision for the growth of Punjab.
There are allegations that Mann is not an effective chief minister.
The real chief ministers of Punjab are Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. The AAP leadership in Delhi is running the government of Punjab. Mann does not have any powers.
There are reports that suggest that the AAP government has become the biggest spender on subsidies in Punjab’s history.
The crisis of debt is a very serious problem, but the state government is only thinking about spending money to appease the people. The people are aware of the debt problem and I am confident that the AAP government will be voted out of power.
The real chief ministers of Punjab are Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. The AAP leadership in Delhi is running the government of Punjab.
With the elections likely to become a three-cornered fight after the BJP announces its alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal, how will the elections pan out?
This election is not just about electing the next government, but a need for nationalist forces to win in Punjab. There is a deliberate attempt by adversaries to disrupt elections so it has become even more important that nationalists come to power. If the BJP comes to power in Punjab, it will be good for the development of the state. Foreign forces do not want Punjab to be a part of mainstream politics. So it has become even more important that nationalist forces come to power in Punjab.
How do you look at the rise of the Waris Punjab De?
The Waris Punjab De is an unregistered organisation which has marginal presence. The organisation will have to form alliances otherwise it will have no impact in the polls.
What is your opinion on political parties trying to woo the Jatt Sikh voter base?
The Jatt Sikh population of Punjab is just 17 per cent of the total population, but it has a major impact because the community has social and economic influence. Since it is a small community, its votes will get divided between all political parties.
What do have to say about the recent incidents of violence in the border areas, and the law and order situation?
The recent incidents of violence in the border areas of Punjab will have no impact on the elections. The drugs coming from across the border get caught by our security forces. The chief minister Punjab has said that 80 per cent of drugs in the state are synthetic. It is because of the weak leadership in Punjab that the police have not been able to curb the menace.
The BJP has been talking about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Is this an election strategy?
It is wrong to say that the 1984 riots were anti-Sikh. It was an attempt by the Congress government to wipe out the Sikh community. When riots happen, FIRs are registered and the police takes action. But in the case of the 1984 riots, no FIR was filed against the culprits, and the cases were registered after 36 years.
Punjab is the only state in north India where the BJP does not have a dominant presence.
The people of Punjab have made up their minds to vote for the BJP. It is only the double-engine government of the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance that can work for the development of Punjab.
The BJP leadership has faced protests from farmers, especially from Punjab. How will the BJP bridge the gap?
There is no anti-BJP sentiment in Punjab, but I must admit that there is a deliberate attempt to create an anti-BJP environment.
But the BJP lacks a strong leadership in Punjab.
As far as leadership is concerned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader of the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance. I am confident the people will elect the BJP because there is an understanding in Punjab that only a BJP government can rescue Punjab from drugs, violence and gang wars.
There is a fear that Khalistani forces will disrupt the elections.
I am confident that the Khalistani forces will not be able to disrupt the election process. Punjab has defeated these forces before and I am confident that the people of Punjab and the Punjab police will defeat these anti-national forces.
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Hindus and Dalits constitute a large population in Punjab, yet they do not have a significant role in politics. Why are these two large communities not politically significant?
The election results will surprise many people. These communities will come together and elect the BJP to power. It is not correct to say that Dalits and Hindus lack political power. These communities play an active role in politics and they will help the BJP to form the government in Punjab.