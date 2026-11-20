A.

This election is not just about electing the next government, but a need for nationalist forces to win in Punjab. There is a deliberate attempt by adversaries to disrupt elections so it has become even more important that nationalists come to power. If the BJP comes to power in Punjab, it will be good for the development of the state. Foreign forces do not want Punjab to be a part of mainstream politics. So it has become even more important that nationalist forces come to power in Punjab.