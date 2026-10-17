Malhar Patekar says the case involving Nana Patekar had already concluded.
Tanushree Dutta’s 2018 allegations resurfaced after the actor’s death in Goa.
Malhar discusses Nana Patekar’s film choices, social work and legacy.
Nana Patekar’s son Malhar Patekar has responded to Tanushree Dutta’s remarks about the late actor, saying the sexual harassment case raised during India’s #MeToo movement had already concluded. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Malhar addressed the renewed discussion without naming Dutta directly.
“Without naming anyone, I want to say that the case people are bringing up unnecessarily is already over. Judiciary se clear hua hai, case khatam ho chuka; phir bhi bol rahe,” Malhar said. He added that he had nothing to say to those still discussing the matter and wished them well.
What Malhar Patekar said about Tanushree Dutta
In 2018, Dutta accused Nana Patekar and others of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss, bringing renewed attention to the issue during India’s #MeToo movement. Patekar denied the allegations. Police registered an FIR, but closed the case in 2019 due to insufficient evidence.
Following Patekar’s death in Goa on October 8, Dutta spoke about the impact the alleged incident had on her life. She claimed she had faced troubling experiences and said that people had followed her after the #MeToo movement. She also alleged that her car’s brakes were tampered with in 2024.
Malhar on Nana Patekar’s films and social work
Malhar also explained why his father had become selective about acting over the past 15 years. He said Patekar found film roles repetitive and wanted to develop his own stories while continuing to evolve as an actor.
Recalling his father’s approach to choosing projects, Malhar said Patekar had told him, “kaam ek jaisa nahin hona chahiye”.
He also cited Khamoshi: The Musical as a film through which his father wanted to demonstrate his range beyond the intense dialogue-heavy roles he was known for.
Malhar said social work had brought his father happiness in recent years, particularly efforts to build schools in Kashmir and support farmers. He added that continuing this work was now his own responsibility.
Malhar Patekar says Nana was not alone in his final days
Malhar also dismissed reports that Nana Patekar had been alone or unwell before his death. He said family members had always stayed by the actor’s side, with at least one person present at all times. Malhar added that his father remained physically active, working out at the gym for two and a half hours, and was fitter than many younger people.
Over a career spanning five decades, the veteran actor earned acclaim for performances in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan and Natsamrat.