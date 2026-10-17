Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

Nana Patekar’s Son Malhar Responds To Tanushree Dutta’s Allegations: ‘Judiciary Cleared Him’

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Nana Patekar’s son has addressed renewed discussion around the allegations made by Tanushree Dutta during India’s #MeToo movement. In an interview, Malhar also reflected on his father’s decision to take fewer film roles, his social work and reports about the family’s personal life

image Prefer on Google
Malhar Patekar
Malhar Patekar on Tanushree Dutta remarks Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Malhar Patekar says the case involving Nana Patekar had already concluded.

  • Tanushree Dutta’s 2018 allegations resurfaced after the actor’s death in Goa.

  • Malhar discusses Nana Patekar’s film choices, social work and legacy.

Nana Patekar’s son Malhar Patekar has responded to Tanushree Dutta’s remarks about the late actor, saying the sexual harassment case raised during India’s #MeToo movement had already concluded. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Malhar addressed the renewed discussion without naming Dutta directly.

“Without naming anyone, I want to say that the case people are bringing up unnecessarily is already over. Judiciary se clear hua hai, case khatam ho chuka; phir bhi bol rahe,” Malhar said. He added that he had nothing to say to those still discussing the matter and wished them well.

What Malhar Patekar said about Tanushree Dutta

In 2018, Dutta accused Nana Patekar and others of sexual harassment on the sets of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss, bringing renewed attention to the issue during India’s #MeToo movement. Patekar denied the allegations. Police registered an FIR, but closed the case in 2019 due to insufficient evidence.

Following Patekar’s death in Goa on October 8, Dutta spoke about the impact the alleged incident had on her life. She claimed she had faced troubling experiences and said that people had followed her after the #MeToo movement. She also alleged that her car’s brakes were tampered with in 2024.

Related Content
Nana Patekar - IMDB
Chinmayi Sripaada Backs Sona Mohapatra - X/ Instagram
Sandhya Mridul Backs Tanushree Dutta - IMDb/ AP
Nana Patekar's son explains why the actor was cremated at night - Instagram
Chinmayi Sripaada Backs Sona Mohapatra, Says Nana Patekar’s Alleged Behaviour Wasn’t A One-Off

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Malhar on Nana Patekar’s films and social work

Malhar also explained why his father had become selective about acting over the past 15 years. He said Patekar found film roles repetitive and wanted to develop his own stories while continuing to evolve as an actor.

Recalling his father’s approach to choosing projects, Malhar said Patekar had told him, “kaam ek jaisa nahin hona chahiye”.

He also cited Khamoshi: The Musical as a film through which his father wanted to demonstrate his range beyond the intense dialogue-heavy roles he was known for.

Malhar said social work had brought his father happiness in recent years, particularly efforts to build schools in Kashmir and support farmers. He added that continuing this work was now his own responsibility.

Malhar Patekar says Nana was not alone in his final days

Malhar also dismissed reports that Nana Patekar had been alone or unwell before his death. He said family members had always stayed by the actor’s side, with at least one person present at all times. Malhar added that his father remained physically active, working out at the gym for two and a half hours, and was fitter than many younger people.

Nana Patekar's Cause Of Death Revealed: Autopsy Report Confirms Heart Attack Caused By Blood Clot In Coronary Artery

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Over a career spanning five decades, the veteran actor earned acclaim for performances in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan and Natsamrat.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories