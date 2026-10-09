Why Were Nana Patekar's Last Rites Held Late At Night? Actor's Son Malhar Explains

Why Nana Patekar's last rites were held late at night

When the media asked Malhar about the timing of Nana Patekar's cremation, he explained the family's decision. “Aisa nahi hai ki itni raat ko kyun kiya, kal kyun nahi kiya. Hame laga kyunki aaj subha subha ye hadsa hua toh already samay kaafi beet chuka tha isliye humne socha ki aaj hi karengey.” (It isn't about why it was done so late at night and not tomorrow. We felt that since the tragedy occurred early this morning, considerable time had already passed, so we decided to do it today itself), he said.