Why Were Nana Patekar's Last Rites Held Late At Night? Actor's Son Malhar Explains

Nana Patekar was cremated late at night on Thursday at his farmhouse in Pune.
He was laid to rest with full state honours.
Several political leaders and celebs attended Nana Patekar's funeral.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday (October 8) at his residence in Goa following a cardiac arrest. He was 75. After the post-mortem examination at Goa Medical College (GMC), Nana's mortal remains were taken to his farmhouse in Donje village, Pune, for his last rites.
Nana was laid to rest with full state honours on Thursday night. His son Malhar explained why his father's last rites were held at night.
Why Nana Patekar's last rites were held late at night
When the media asked Malhar about the timing of Nana Patekar's cremation, he explained the family's decision. “Aisa nahi hai ki itni raat ko kyun kiya, kal kyun nahi kiya. Hame laga kyunki aaj subha subha ye hadsa hua toh already samay kaafi beet chuka tha isliye humne socha ki aaj hi karengey.” (It isn't about why it was done so late at night and not tomorrow. We felt that since the tragedy occurred early this morning, considerable time had already passed, so we decided to do it today itself), he said.
Who attended Nana Patekar's funeral?
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects to Patekar during his final journey in Pune. The funeral was attended by several political leaders, including Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Former Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission Roopali Chakankar, Minister of Higher and Technical Education of Maharashtra Chandrakant Patil, Bhai Jagtap, Madhuri Misal and Murlidhar Mohol, among others.
Pravin Tarde, Sajid Nadiadwala, Anil Sharma and others also attended the funeral.
Nana's career spanned nearly five decades. His iconic films include Parinda, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Krantiveer, Khamoshi: The Musical, Wajood, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Natsamrat, among others.