Nana Patekar's last rites will be held in Donje, Pune, today.
The veteran actor will receive full state honours during his funeral.
Patekar died aged 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa.
Nana Patekar's last rites will be performed at his farmhouse in Donje near Pune on Thursday, October 8, with full state honours. The Maharashtra government has decided to accord the veteran actor a state funeral, recognising his contribution to Marathi and Hindi cinema.
Nana Patekar's funeral details
Nana Patekar had a close association with his farmhouse in Donje, where his final rites will be held. His mortal remains are being taken to Pune following his death in Goa earlier on Thursday. Fans and well-wishers are also expected to gather at the farmhouse to pay their final respects to the actor. The Maharashtra government announced that Patekar would be given a state funeral, citing his contribution to Marathi theatre as well as the Marathi and Hindi film industries.
Jackie Shroff and Devendra Fadnavis pay their last respects
ANI reported that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects to veteran actor Nana Patekar at Pune Airport.
As per IANS, actor Jackie Shroff too arrived in Donje village to attend the last rites of veteran actor.
Nana Patekar's last rites held with state honours
The last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar were performed with full state honours at his native Donje village in Pune Rural. The ceremony was attended by family members, friends and several members of the film industry.
Nana Patekar's death
Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was found unconscious after experiencing sudden discomfort and was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him. According to reports from the hospital, medical teams performed CPR for around 45 minutes, but Patekar could not be revived. He was declared dead at around 5:20 AM on Thursday.
Nana Patekar's career
Patekar was one of the most acclaimed actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema, with a career spanning more than four decades. He began his career in Marathi theatre and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in films including Parinda, Prahaar, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical and Ab Tak Chhappan.
He won three National Film Awards during his career, including Best Supporting Actor for Parinda and Agni Sakshi and Best Actor for Krantiveer.