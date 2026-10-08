Nana Patekar's funeral details

Nana Patekar had a close association with his farmhouse in Donje, where his final rites will be held. His mortal remains are being taken to Pune following his death in Goa earlier on Thursday. Fans and well-wishers are also expected to gather at the farmhouse to pay their final respects to the actor. The Maharashtra government announced that Patekar would be given a state funeral, citing his contribution to Marathi theatre as well as the Marathi and Hindi film industries.