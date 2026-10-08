Nana Patekar Funeral: Veteran Actor Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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The Maharashtra government decided to accord the veteran actor a state funeral following his death in Goa at the age of 75.

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Nana Patekar Funeral
Nana Patekar's Funeral Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Nana Patekar's last rites will be held in Donje, Pune, today.

  • The veteran actor will receive full state honours during his funeral.

  • Patekar died aged 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa.

Nana Patekar's last rites will be performed at his farmhouse in Donje near Pune on Thursday, October 8, with full state honours. The Maharashtra government has decided to accord the veteran actor a state funeral, recognising his contribution to Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Nana Patekar's funeral details

Nana Patekar had a close association with his farmhouse in Donje, where his final rites will be held. His mortal remains are being taken to Pune following his death in Goa earlier on Thursday. Fans and well-wishers are also expected to gather at the farmhouse to pay their final respects to the actor. The Maharashtra government announced that Patekar would be given a state funeral, citing his contribution to Marathi theatre as well as the Marathi and Hindi film industries.

Jackie Shroff and Devendra Fadnavis pay their last respects

ANI reported that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects to veteran actor Nana Patekar at Pune Airport.

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As per IANS, actor Jackie Shroff too arrived in Donje village to attend the last rites of veteran actor.

Nana Patekar's last rites held with state honours

The last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar were performed with full state honours at his native Donje village in Pune Rural. The ceremony was attended by family members, friends and several members of the film industry.

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Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. Patekar is seen during the trailer launch of his film 'O'Romeo', in Mumbai, in this file photo dated Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
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Nana Patekar's death

Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was found unconscious after experiencing sudden discomfort and was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him. According to reports from the hospital, medical teams performed CPR for around 45 minutes, but Patekar could not be revived. He was declared dead at around 5:20 AM on Thursday.

Nana Patekar's career

Patekar was one of the most acclaimed actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema, with a career spanning more than four decades. He began his career in Marathi theatre and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in films including Parinda, Prahaar, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical and Ab Tak Chhappan.

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He won three National Film Awards during his career, including Best Supporting Actor for Parinda and Agni Sakshi and Best Actor for Krantiveer.

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