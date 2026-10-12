Indian Embassy In Riyadh Issues Safety Advisory For Nationals In Saudi Arabia

The Embassy of India in Riyadh asked Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to stay alert and follow local authorities through official channels
It advised Indians to stay indoors as necessary and not circulate or repost videos or news linked to the ongoing events
The embassy said its operations in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are functioning normally, along with outsourced VFS services
The Embassy of India in Riyadh has asked Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to stay alert as the situation continues, remain indoors when needed and not share videos or news tied to the events. The advisory was issued on October 8.
It told Indian nationals to act on guidance from local authorities shared through official channels and keep a careful watch. The mission also warned them not to circulate or repost videos or news linked to the ongoing events.
The embassy said work at its Riyadh mission and the Consulate in Jeddah is running as normal. VFS services also continue without disruption. The Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) helpline is open round the clock, and the toll-free number is 8002471234.
Official Channels Update
The embassy has also asked Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert and vigilant. It advised them to follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels.
The mission’s official social media accounts will carry updates. These are X (@IndianEmbRiyadh), Facebook (IndiainSaudiArabia), Instagram (indianembriyadh) and LinkedIn (Embassy of India in Riyadh).
The embassy said further updates and advisories would be issued whenever necessary.
Riyadh Airport Strike
India condemned the missile attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, where 12 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured.
The missile hit the airport complex housing Terminals 3 and 4, which handle domestic flights. Saudi authorities said the victims included four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshi nationals and citizens of Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Sudan. A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen for the attack.
“We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property," India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
“The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately," the ministry added.
New Delhi also expressed solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia in their efforts to defend the country’s sovereignty. India said it hoped that “peace and normalcy return to the region at the earliest".
Regional Attack Claims
The airport strike came amid repeated claims by Iran-backed Houthi rebels that they had targeted Saudi airports, military installations and oil facilities in recent days. Those claims came as the kingdom backed the United States.
News18 reported that the strike was the deadliest attack in any Middle Eastern country since the US-Iran war began in late February.