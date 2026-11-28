The relaunched USAID website contains more than 200 internal documents, including emails, reports and presentations about the agency's work on misinformation and engagement with technology companies.
Former USAID officials and aid professionals have criticised the release, while Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns that some documents may expose personally identifiable and sensitive information.
The relaunch comes as the Trump administration continues to restructure US foreign assistance and transfer selected USAID functions to the State Department.
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has returned to the internet, but its website now offers a very different account of the agency's past. Relaunched by the Trump administration with a collection of internal emails, reports and presentations, the website places USAID's work on misinformation and disinformation under renewed scrutiny, while also raising questions about the publication of sensitive government records.
The website features a section titled “Transparency and Accountability”, presenting documents from the agency's previous operations. The archive, listed as a 1.1-gigabyte download, includes more than 200 documents, according to The Washington Post. These include internal communications, briefing papers, reports, concept notes and recorded presentations, many concerning USAID's engagement with technology companies and its efforts to address online misinformation.
What Do The USAID Files Reveal?
Among the documents listed are a report titled “USAID Disinformation Primer”, an email concerning a meeting between former USAID administrator Samantha Power and then-YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki, and a record titled “USAID Meta engagement”. The archive also includes a concept note connected to the Global Disinformation Index. The administration's website says USAID was “weaponized to advance a radical agenda fundamentally at odds with American values”, presenting the release as an exercise in transparency and accountability.
However, the presence of communications with social media companies does not, by itself, establish that USAID directed platforms to censor content or remove posts. The documents are presented without detailed explanations of the circumstances surrounding each exchange. Former USAID administrator Samantha Power criticised the release, describing the collection as a “baffling hodge-podge” selected by people seeking to avoid responsibility for the agency's failures.
The publication has also triggered concerns about privacy. In a November 25 letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and acting USAID administrator Bill Woolf, Democratic lawmakers Jeanne Shaheen and Gregory Meeks alleged that links posted on the website included personally identifiable information and potentially other sensitive data.
They urged the administration to remove such material and ensure compliance with federal privacy and disclosure laws. The former aid professionals' group Aid on the Hill separately warned that publishing unredacted names could expose former employees and local partners to retaliation in countries where association with the US government carries risks.
Trump Administration's Overhaul Of USAID
The website's return comes amid the administration's wider restructuring of American foreign assistance. On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing a 90-day pause in foreign development assistance while programmes were reviewed for their alignment with US foreign policy. Selected USAID functions were subsequently moved to the State Department.
A May 2025 evaluation by the State Department's Office of Inspector General found that the transition had only partially reflected key government reorganisation practices, with further work needed to ensure its long-term effectiveness. The latest website relaunch adds another layer to the dispute over USAID's legacy: an archive presented as evidence of transparency, but criticised over its selection of records, lack of context and potential disclosure of sensitive information.