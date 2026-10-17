Eight people were confirmed dead after a passenger bus overturned and fell into a drain near Karadiya in Kota district.
Rescue teams used cranes to retrieve the damaged vehicle, while injured passengers were taken to hospitals in Kota.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash, with the final injury tally and passenger count yet to be confirmed.
At least eight people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus overturned and plunged into a deep drain along the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Kota district early on Saturday, October 17. The accident occurred near Karadiya, under the jurisdiction of Simliya police station, with preliminary reports indicating that the driver lost control of the vehicle. Rescue teams reached the site and began efforts to evacuate passengers trapped in the damaged bus. The injured were taken to hospitals in Kota for treatment, while authorities continued to establish the circumstances of the crash.
Kota District Collector Peeyush Samariya confirmed that eight people had been brought dead, according to reports. The initial death toll had been reported as four before being revised as rescue operations progressed. The exact number of passengers on board also varied across early reports, and officials were yet to provide a fully reconciled account of the victims and survivors.
Rescue Teams Work To Reach Trapped Passengers
The bus reportedly veered off the expressway and fell into a drain around 15 feet deep. Rescue operations were complicated by water and silt accumulated in the drain, according to reports citing police. Cranes were deployed to retrieve the damaged vehicle and assist with the operation. Police and emergency personnel transported injured passengers to nearby medical facilities, including MBS Hospital and New Medical College Hospital in Kota.
Simliya Station House Officer Nand Singh said four bodies had initially been recovered from the wreckage, while several injured passengers were being taken for treatment. As further information emerged, the district administration confirmed that the death toll had risen to eight. Officials were also working to establish the identities of the deceased and injured.
Cause Of Accident Under Investigation
Initial reports suggested that the driver lost control of the vehicle before it left the road and fell into the drain. However, authorities had not released a detailed account establishing the cause of the accident. The sequence of events leading to the bus leaving the expressway remained under investigation, and further details were awaited.
The crash comes amid renewed attention to road safety on India’s expressway network, where high speeds and the severity of vehicle collisions can complicate rescue efforts. The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway is a major transport corridor intended to reduce travel time between the national capital and Mumbai, passing through several states, including Rajasthan.
Authorities had not yet provided a complete official account of the number of passengers, the final injury tally or the identities of all those involved. The death toll and other details may be revised as rescue operations conclude and the administration completes verification.