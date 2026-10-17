At least eight people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus overturned and plunged into a deep drain along the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Kota district early on Saturday, October 17. The accident occurred near Karadiya, under the jurisdiction of Simliya police station, with preliminary reports indicating that the driver lost control of the vehicle. Rescue teams reached the site and began efforts to evacuate passengers trapped in the damaged bus. The injured were taken to hospitals in Kota for treatment, while authorities continued to establish the circumstances of the crash.