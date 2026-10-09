Kota: Student’s Death At Rajasthan Technical University Sparks Protest, Police Intervene

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Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Students alleged that a first-year student died of a snakebite on the RTU campus, while the administration suggested cardiac arrest as protests over medical care escalated

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Summary of this article

  • A first-year IT student from Jaipur was found dead in his hostel room at Rajasthan Technical University in Kota, with the cause of death awaiting the postmortem report.

  • Students alleged medical negligence and campus safety lapses, claiming the student may have died of a snakebite, while the administration suggested a possible cardiac arrest.

  • Police used force as the protest escalated. After several rounds of talks, students called off the agitation following assurances of an impartial investigation.

The death of a first-year student at Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) in Kota sparked protests on Thursday, with police using force to disperse agitating students after the demonstration escalated.

Students alleged that the student died of a snakebite on the campus, while the university administration said he may have suffered a cardiac arrest. Officials said the exact cause of death would be established after the postmortem report, reported Hindustan Times.

The student, a first-year information technology student from Jaipur, was found dead in his hostel room on the university campus.

The death prompted students to stage a sit-in, accusing the administration of negligence and demanding action over medical facilities and campus safety. The protest turned tense after police intervened, with officials saying some protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting.

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Students Allege Negligence

The protesters demanded the removal of chief warden DK Yadav, alleging lapses in emergency medical care and hostel safety.

Students claimed that the campus dispensary closes at 2 am and that doctors are often unavailable. They also alleged that timely medical attention could have saved the student's life.

The protesters further claimed that snakes had been spotted on the campus on several occasions, raising concerns about student safety.

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Administration's Response

Yadav said the university team rushed to the student's room after he was found unresponsive and arranged to take him to hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

He said doctors indicated that the student had died in his sleep between 4 am and 6 am. The administration maintained that the cause of death would be confirmed after the postmortem report.

The students, however, continued to press their demands, seeking accountability from the university authorities.

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Police Use Force As Protest Escalates

Police initially attempted to persuade the students to end their sit-in. However, force was used when they refused to disperse, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Mishra said the protesters wanted the vice-chancellor to visit the spot so they could present their demands. He also said the situation became difficult to control after some students allegedly began throwing stones.

Several rounds of talks followed, after which the vice-chancellor agreed to some of the students' demands, Mishra said.

The students eventually called off the protest after police assured them that the circumstances surrounding the death would be investigated impartially.

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