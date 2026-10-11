IIIT Ranchi Student Dies By Suicide, Students Protest Over Medical Facilities

A first-year IIIT Ranchi student from Bihar allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Saturday night, with police probing the circumstances.
Police are examining examination pressure as a possible factor, while students have launched a protest demanding better medical facilities and counselling support on campus.
NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said the commission had taken cognisance of the case and would examine alleged delays in medical treatment and possible administrative negligence.
A first-year student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.
According to police, hostel inmates alerted the institute administration after finding the student's room locked from the inside. The administration subsequently informed the police.
Ranchi (Sadar) Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Besra confirmed the incident and said the student was from Bihar. Preliminary investigation suggested examination pressure as a possible factor, as examinations had begun on October 8, he said.
“Probe is on to ascertain the reason. The deceased was a first-year student from Bihar. Preliminary investigation suggests examination pressure, with exams having started on October 8. The body has been sent for autopsy,” Besra said.
The body has been sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, for a post-mortem examination. Police have sealed the hostel room, while forensic officials have collected the student's mobile phone and other articles from the room for examination.
Investigators are also recording statements from students to determine whether examination stress or other circumstances may have contributed to the death.
Students Protest, Demand Better Medical Facilities
The student's family has been informed and is expected to reach Ranchi by Sunday night, police said.
Meanwhile, students on campus have started an agitation, demanding better counselling support during examinations and improvements in medical facilities at the institute.
“Students have demanded improvements in medical facilities. They are agitating. According to them, if there had been proper medical facilities on campus, he could have been saved,” Besra said.
The students have raised concerns about the availability of medical assistance on campus, according to the police officer.
NHRC Member Takes Cognisance
Priyank Kanoongo, a former chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and a current member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), said the commission was taking cognisance of the incident.
In a social media post, Kanoongo said the commission would examine the alleged delay in providing medical treatment, possible administrative negligence and the circumstances surrounding the student's death.
“We are taking cognisance of the untimely death of a first-year student at IIIT in Ranchi,” he said.
“We are going to give necessary directions to the Education Ministry as well as law enforcement authorities and investigation agencies,” Kanoongo added. The investigation is underway, and police are yet to establish the circumstances that led to the student's death.
Helpline Notice
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. Suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist
Helplines listed: Aasra: 022 2754 6669
Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050
Sanjivini: 011-24311918
Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad): 040-66202001, 040-66202000
ONE LIFE: 78930 78930
SEVA: 09441778290