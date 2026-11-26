He said the First Amendment of 1951, now 75 years old, was passed by a government that was not popularly elected, using its majority in the Provisional Parliament to restrict fundamental freedoms. He wrote that its timing, months before the first general election, was meant to influence the electoral process. He said the 42nd Amendment, which turns 50 this year, curtailed judicial review at the height of the Emergency. He urged young people to study the 38th and 39th Amendments "to know what a power-hungry and anti-constitutional leadership can do".