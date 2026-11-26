Modi writes that the Constitution must resonate beyond Parliament and courts
He cites welfare schemes as the Constitution's ideals in practice
He urges youth to study the 38th, 39th Amendments to know what "power-hungry and anti-constitutional leadership" can do
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Constitution must resonate beyond Parliament and the courts and become part of the everyday lives and collective consciousness of citizens, especially young people. He made the remarks in an op-ed published on Constitution Day, November 26.
Modi paid tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and all members of the Constituent Assembly, which adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949. He wrote that the framers drew extensively from Bharat's civilisational wisdom while shaping a modern document. His government decided over a decade ago to observe the day as Constitution Day, he said, to deepen the document's connect with people.
From Modest Beginnings To PM's Office
Modi wrote that the Constitution is an inseparable part of the life journeys of crores of Indians, himself included. Recalling a childhood in humble circumstances, he said a child of modest means being entrusted with serving the world's largest democracy showed how extraordinary the Constitution is. According to him, the circumstances of one's birth no longer decide the limits of one's future.
Citing constitutional scholar Granville Austin, who described the Constitution as "first and foremost a social document", Modi said the quest for social and economic justice runs through it. He referred to a recent World Bank report that, by his account, shows nearly 50 crore Indians have moved out of poverty. He linked several schemes to constitutional ideals, saying PM Awas Yojana gives meaning to dignity, Ujjwala to equality and well-being, and Ayushman Bharat to social justice. MUDRA and PM-SVANidhi, he said, express economic justice, and platforms such as UPI advance inclusivity.
Amendments, Languages And New Criminal Code
Modi pointed to three amendments brought by his government. The 101st introduced GST, the 102nd gave constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, and the 103rd provided reservation for Economically Weaker Sections. He said that for the first time since 1950, an updated Constitution is available in all 22 languages of the Eighth Schedule.
He said the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita seeks to shift the criminal justice system from the colonial emphasis on punishment (Dand) to a citizen-centric pursuit of justice (Nyay).
Notably, PM Modi wrote that there were occasions in history when those entrusted with upholding the Constitution chose to weaken it, and said they were the same people who governed India for five decades.
He said the First Amendment of 1951, now 75 years old, was passed by a government that was not popularly elected, using its majority in the Provisional Parliament to restrict fundamental freedoms. He wrote that its timing, months before the first general election, was meant to influence the electoral process. He said the 42nd Amendment, which turns 50 this year, curtailed judicial review at the height of the Emergency. He urged young people to study the 38th and 39th Amendments "to know what a power-hungry and anti-constitutional leadership can do".
On Article 356, he said it was repeatedly misused to dismiss elected state governments. According to him, one party imposed it almost a hundred times and one former Prime Minister about 50 times.
He said Articles 370 and 35A kept the full Constitution from being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir for over 70 years, affecting the rights of SC, ST and OBC communities and women, until 2019. He also said the elimination of Naxalism this year has let the poorest exercise their constitutional rights without fear, leaving only what he called "Dimagi Naxals".
What He Said About The Opposition
Modi said the biggest party in the Opposition wants to reduce OBC reservation and bring in Muslim reservation, which he said the Constitution's makers, notably Ambedkar, opposed. He said one Opposition party did not allow legislation on women's representation in legislative bodies to pass earlier this year, and assured women that no force can stop justice for them. He described the leading Opposition party as an "Avrodh Paksh" (obstructionist) rather than a "Virodh Paksh" (opposition), and said disrupting democratic processes is no substitute for constitutional responsibilities.
Modi said that as India works towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, "India First" in thinking and Kartavya (duty) in action can guide collective efforts, with the Constitution as the source of strength.