Hospital Manager Arrested After Medical Staffer Alleges Rape At Bengal Super Speciality Facility

Accused Zahir Abbas Khan faces multiple sexual abuse allegations; protests erupt as hospital staff allege years of ignored complaints

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
RG Kar case
A member of 'Abhaya Mancha' during a protest as Sanjay Roy, accused in the alleged rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, is produced at a Kolkata court on the day of the verdict, in Kolkata, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zahir Abbas Khan, a contractor managing staff at Panskura Super Speciality Hospital in West Bengal, was arrested after a female medical staffer accused him of rape on hospital premises.

  • Several staffers have come forward accusing Khan of years of sexual harassment, claiming previous complaints were ignored by hospital authorities.

  • Widespread protests by hospital staff and locals have erupted, prompting political leaders across party lines to demand a full investigation and strict punishment if the allegations are proven true.

A female contractual medical staffer at Panskura Super Speciality Hospital in Purba Medinipur, West Bengal, has accused the hospital’s facility manager of rape, triggering widespread protests and renewed calls for institutional accountability in the healthcare sector.

According to The Hindu, the accused, Zahir Abbas Khan, who headed the contractor company managing hospital staff, was arrested on Monday from Kolaghat, about 15 km from the hospital, following a police complaint filed by the survivor. The alleged rape occurred on Sunday night (September 14), according to the complaint lodged at Panskura Police Station.

“He called me to his room on the pretext of getting some things. When I refused, he threatened me with dire consequences,” the survivor recounted. She further claimed that Khan had threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the assault.

Following the survivor’s complaint,as cited by PTI, multiple women working at the hospital have come forward with similar allegations against Khan, alleging a pattern of sexual abuse and harassment spanning over four to five years. Many staffers accused Khan of repeatedly summoning women to his room and subjecting them to sexual misconduct, with earlier complaints allegedly ignored by hospital authorities.

Massive demonstrations erupted outside the hospital on Tuesday (September 16) as staff and locals demanded justice and accountability. Protesters claimed the hospital’s medical superintendent had previously failed to act on earlier warnings about Khan’s behavior.

In response, the superintendent denied knowledge of prior complaints.

“If our own staff do this, then whom can we trust? I came to know of these allegations only yesterday. If he has done this, he must face the harshest punishment under the law,” the superintendent said.

As Khan was taken into custody, he claimed innocence, calling the charges “a conspiracy”.

The case has sparked political reactions across the state. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari expressed solidarity with the victims and said his party had mobilized protests that contributed to Khan's arrest.

“We stand with all the victims. Justice must be delivered,” Adhikari stated.

Local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that Khan had long enjoyed political protection in the region. However, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh distanced the ruling party from the incident, calling for a thorough police investigation.

A protester holds a placard against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Sunday (August 18, 2024). - PTI
RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sent To Custody; Doctors Continue Strike Over Medic’s Rape-Murder | Key Updates

BY Outlook News Desk

“This case has nothing to do with the party. The law must take its course, and if guilty, he should be punished severely,” Ghosh said.

The incident has revived painful memories of the rape and murder of a female doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024, which had sparked months-long protests in Kolkata. In that case, former Kolkata Police civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment in January 2025.

As the investigation continues, rights groups and medical associations are demanding not only justice for the survivor but also systemic reforms to protect female healthcare workers in government institutions.

